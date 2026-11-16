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Shaken, not stirred.
Robert Pattinson Will Officially Play James Bond
Amazon MGM Studios
By Chloe WilliamsNov 16, 2026
Chloe Williams
Entertainment Editor
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
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The search is over: Robert Pattison will take on the role of Bond, James Bond. Conversations around who would play the new iteration of Agent 007 have been going on for years, with names like Josh O'Connor, Michael B. Jordan, and Callum Turner at the front of the rumors. But on November 16, we finally got our answer.
Here's everything we know about Robert Pattinson and Denis Villeneuve's new James Bond movie.
What has Robert Pattinson said about playing James Bond?
After endless searching, Robert Pattison said in a statement just how honored he is to be taking on the iconic role of James Bond. "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," he says. "I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."
"Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007," Villeneuve adds. "I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin."
There is no doubt that Robert Pattison is one of the most recognizable and iconic actors of a generation, and that he's able to appeal to a wide audience of viewers. His multi-faceted career as Edward in Twilight all the way to Antinous in The Odyssey is simply remarkable.
Where can I watch James Bond?
It's reported that production on the film should begin in 2027, which means we could be seeing the movie on the big screen in 2028. Robert in a tux on an Imax screen? Yes please!
Stay tuned for more filming updates and casting announcements!
Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more news on James Bond and other movies!
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