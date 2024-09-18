Sci-Fi Thriller 'Mickey 17' Imagines A World With Endless Robert Pattinsons
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Robert Pattinson fans are going to love his new movie. Not only does the Twilight star take the lead in this new campy, sci-fi thriller, but there are so many versions of him. Because in this world, Robert's Mickey is an Expendable, which means when his boss sends him on a dangerous mission that costs him his life, they're able to just print another version of him...as many times as they need. A world where someone can literally be labeled expendable is not ideal, but a world with endless Robert Pattinsons? Sign me up. Watch the new Mickey 17 trailer and check out everything else you need to know about the movie!
What is Mickey 17 about?
Mickey 17 Plot
Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) signs up to be an Expendable — which basically means he gets to die, for a living. Sent on countless life-threatening (or rather, life-ending) missions in a quest to colonize the ice world of Niflheim, Mickey dies and is cloned over and over. But when two Mickeys end up surviving at the same time, everything is thrown into chaos. Mickey 17 comes from Parasite writer & director Bong Joon Ho.
"I've been the biggest fan of Bong for many, many years; he's my hero," Robert Pattinson said at 2024's CinemaCon (via Entertainment Weekly). "I got sent the script; I was told, 'You're gonna love the script, but the part is impossible.' That was very, very exciting to me. I thought it was the most unusual, bizarre, funny script."
"Mickey 17 is someone who has the lowest expectations of his life, and yet the world keeps pushing those expectations, to the point where he has a job that tortures him every day," he continues. "And then 18 comes along, and he's got frontal lobe damage and no self-control, libido out of control...It's like playing an evil brother or twin."
When does Mickey 17 come out?
Mickey 17 Release Date
Mickey 17 will hit theaters January 31, 2025. There are so many amazing New 2025 Movies, and I can't wait to see every single one.
Who's starring in Mickey 17?
Mickey 17 Cast
In addition to Robert Pattinson (and Robert Pattinson and Robert Pattinson), the cast of Mickey 17 stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.
Read up on The Latest Suki Waterhouse And Robert Pattinson News to see more about your favorite celebrity family, and news on Robert's rumored new movie with Zendaya.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!