"We’re Cooking": Michael B. Jordan Reveals an "Unexpected" Update on Prime Video’s 'Fourth Wing' Series

Romantasy fans have been on the edge of their seat waiting for the Fourth Wing TV show, and after years of waiting, we finally just got an update from producer Michael B. Jordan. In honor of his 2026 Oscar nomination (he snagged a nom for Sinners — one of the movie's record-breaking 16 nominations!), he gave Deadline the best update Fourth Wing fans could have hoped for. And it makes me even more excited for the Prime Video adaptation!

"We are making sure that this is going to be a exciting show that delivers on all of the things the fans want and some of the things that they won't be expecting either," he told Deadline. "But trust me, I know how beloved this franchise IP is and we're diligently…We're in the lab; we're cooking up. We got it. It's coming. It's early stages, but I feel how much people care about this one. It's not lost on us." Okay, it sounds like this is one series that is really going to be taken care of, and it totally eases my nerves. What do y'all think?

Where can I watch the Fourth Wing TV show? Fourth Wing is being adapted by Amazon MGM Studios, so we can expect to watch the episodes on Prime Video. Goodbye The Summer I Turned Pretty summer, hello Fourth Wing winter? We don't have an official release date yet, but I'm crossing all my fingers it starts filming this year so we can press play in 2027.

Wait, what is Fourth Wing about? Amazon I'm so glad you asked. Fourth Wing is a romance fantasy novel (AKA, romantasy) about Violet, a student at Basgiath War College who's been training to be a scribe. But all of a sudden, instead of documenting what's going on around her and her peers, she's thrown headfirst into the battle when she's chosen to join the dragon riders.

Who's in the Fourth Wing TV show cast? Okay, we also don't have any casting information (yet), but you know that's going to be the casting announcement that breaks the internet — so you'll definitely hear from us when it gets announced. Fancasts on TikTok include names like Ariyan Akaltun, Emily Blunt, Tyler Zakhar Perez, and Odeya Rush. I'd love to see literally any of them (or all of them) in the new show, yes please.

