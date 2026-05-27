Robert Pattinson & Phoebe Bridger's New Thriller 'Primetime' is For the True Crime Obsessed

If you're interested in true crime, you might have dipped your toe in the water with Only Murders in the Building's comedic approach to the genre. But Robert Pattinson's new movie Primetime is definitely taking things up a notch. The film tells the story of how Chris Hansen started his Dateline segment To Catch a Predator, which is all about Hansen trapping adult men who think they're about to hook up with minors. Yeah...it's just as intense as it sounds.

Here's everything you need to know about Primetime with Robert Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson's 'Primetime' shows how Chris Hansen (and 'Dateline') changed TV. Primetime is directed by Lance Oppenheim, and is all about Dateline NBC journalist Chris Hansen (Robert Pattinson), "who takes on an underworld of crime and changes television forever.” The new movie is coming to theaters in the fall of 2026 and stars Robert Pattinson alongside Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, and Phoebe Bridgers.

And Chris Hansen thinks 'To Catch a Predator' "raised awareness." To Catch a Predator ran as a segment of Dateline from 2004 to 2007 before it was cancelled after a prosecutor named Louis Conradt shot himself while the cameras were rolling and his sister sued NBC. Even though the show did have some controversy, Hansen told TIME in 2015 that “I think we raised awareness and created a dialogue that didn’t exist before. We created compelling television, and I think we exposed a lot of bad people who were preying on children. So if the old-guard journalists have a problem with that, then so be it.” “At the end of the day,” he continues, “we had proved our point.” What do you think?

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