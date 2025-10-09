Get ready to fill your cart and get your fall and winter wardrobe on lock – Gap and Sandy Liang are collaborating on an all-new collection! Launching October 10 at 9 a.m. ET on Gap's website (and in select Gap stores and Sandy Liang’s flagship store in New York City), everything that’s in the lineup is so sweet. Featuring Liang’s signature details like bows, baby pinks, and stars, we’re already plotting what we want to buy, especially since it’s going to go fast. The best part? Prices start at just $15 for the adorable pieces.

Scroll on to shop our 8 favorite finds from the Sandy Liang x Gap collection!

Gap Gap × Sandy Liang Vegan Fur Crop Denim Jacket The removable vegan fur trim around the collar and cuffs of this denim jacket give it just enough flair to make your looks stand out this season. So cute!

Gap Gap × Sandy Liang Poplin Oversized Shirt This perfectly-preppy buttoned shirt will instantly level up your work wardrobe.

Gap Gap × Sandy Liang Spotted Vegan Fur Half-Zip Pullover This spotted pullover looks so insanely cozy. Layered 'fits, here we come!

Gap Gap × Sandy Liang Bow-Back Trench Coat This trench with a big bow at the back is everything. Elevated just enough, you'll easily be able to style it for casual and formal outings alike.

Gap Gap × Sandy Liang Low Rise ‘90s Loose Carpenter Jeans Carpenter jeans are such an "it" item right now, and we're downright obsessed with the Sandy Liang treatment on this pair via the bow stitching on the back pockets.

Gap Gap × Sandy Liang CashSoft Crop Sweater This cropped sweater boasts an adorable Mary Jane shoe motif, so obvi, we're planning to wear it alongside our go-to pairs.

Gap Gap × Sandy Liang Pleated Denim Mini Skirt The collaboration just keeps getting better. Case in point? This iconic denim mini skirt that can be worn in so many ways.

Gap Gap × Sandy Liang Reversible Vegan Leather Sherpa Jacket This jacket is basically like getting two pieces in one since it's reversible. We love a versatile piece!

