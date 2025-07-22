The wide range of items on sale for Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale can feel pretty overwhelming, but tucked between the big-name brands and bestsellers are some seriously underrated gems – especially for building your dream fall wardrobe. Want to grab a few fresh staples for the season ahead? Look no further than these eight finds that bring superb style, all without the financial stress.

From boots to sweater dresses, we’re absolutely swooning for these 8 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale picks!

Nordstrom French Connection Babysoft Rib Button Front Long Sleeve Sweater Dress Sweater dresses are the literal epitome of fall fashion. This one's super comfy and comes in two more seasonal colors for the days you just can't stand the thought of pants.

Nordstrom WAYF Darby Plaid Pleated Miniskirt

This plaid pleated mini skirt is perfectly preppy and makes a great pairing for button-up shirts or dressier vests come fall.

Nordstrom Good American Good Waist Patch Pocket Palazzo Jeans These wide-leg jeans are complete with plenty of stretch to keep your fall looks comfortable as can be. Whether you dress 'em up or down, they're ultimately really flattering on your waistline, hips, and legs.

Nordstrom Coach North Pebbled Leather Tote Big totes are all the rage, and they're sure to only trend upwards once fall hits. This Coach bag made of real pebbled leather makes a great practical work bag that still leaves quite the stylish impression.

Nordstrom BP. Off The Shoulder Sweater Who said oversized sweaters have to drown your figure out? Opt for an off-the-shoulder moment like this that lends your look a girlier effect – without revealing too much. We love that this gray color matches with virtually everything, but it also comes in deep brown and ivory white colorways.

Nordstrom WAYF Darby Fitted Blazer Need some new office wear? This polished blazer will instantly make you look put-together this fall.

Nordstrom Nordstrom Hanna Tall Boot Tall boots are another fall staple we adore. This Nordstrom-brand pair is available in a sleek brown or basic black color to suit your every look.

Nordstrom French Connection Whisper Sleeveless Blazer Dress This structured mini dress definitely means business. From the button closure to the stark collar, it's an ideal piece to take from your desk to dining out!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.