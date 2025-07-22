We're so ready for the season.
8 Hidden Gems From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale To Kickstart Your Fall Wardrobe
The wide range of items on sale for Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale can feel pretty overwhelming, but tucked between the big-name brands and bestsellers are some seriously underrated gems – especially for building your dream fall wardrobe. Want to grab a few fresh staples for the season ahead? Look no further than these eight finds that bring superb style, all without the financial stress.
From boots to sweater dresses, we’re absolutely swooning for these 8 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale picks!
French Connection Babysoft Rib Button Front Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses are the literal epitome of fall fashion. This one's super comfy and comes in two more seasonal colors for the days you just can't stand the thought of pants.
WAYF Darby Plaid Pleated Miniskirt
This plaid pleated mini skirt is perfectly preppy and makes a great pairing for button-up shirts or dressier vests come fall.
Good American Good Waist Patch Pocket Palazzo Jeans
These wide-leg jeans are complete with plenty of stretch to keep your fall looks comfortable as can be. Whether you dress 'em up or down, they're ultimately really flattering on your waistline, hips, and legs.
Coach North Pebbled Leather Tote
Big totes are all the rage, and they're sure to only trend upwards once fall hits. This Coach bag made of real pebbled leather makes a great practical work bag that still leaves quite the stylish impression.
BP. Off The Shoulder Sweater
Who said oversized sweaters have to drown your figure out? Opt for an off-the-shoulder moment like this that lends your look a girlier effect – without revealing too much. We love that this gray color matches with virtually everything, but it also comes in deep brown and ivory white colorways.
WAYF Darby Fitted Blazer
Need some new office wear? This polished blazer will instantly make you look put-together this fall.
Nordstrom Hanna Tall Boot
Tall boots are another fall staple we adore. This Nordstrom-brand pair is available in a sleek brown or basic black color to suit your every look.
French Connection Whisper Sleeveless Blazer Dress
This structured mini dress definitely means business. From the button closure to the stark collar, it's an ideal piece to take from your desk to dining out!
