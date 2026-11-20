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This cast is INSANE!

Serendipity Cast: Off-Campus' Stephen Kalyn, Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline, Hunger Games' Whitney Peak

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Amazon Prime Video/Joe Maher/\Monica Schipper/Getty Images/Lionsgate

By Chloe Williams​Nov 20, 2026

Chloe Williams​

Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Stephen Kalyn is returning as Dean in Off-Campus season 2 this spring, but he's also set to give a totally swoonworthy performance in a new Serendipity reboot, opposite Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping star Whitney Peak. I'm already obsessed.

The original 2001 movie stars John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale and I just know these two Gen Z actors are going to bring the perfect 2027 spin to the story. Here's what we know.

Keep reading for the latest update on the new Serendipity movie.

'Serendipity' is absolutely magical.

The original story follows Jonathan and Sara, who meet for the first time while they're shopping for gloves in New York City. Despite the fact they're shopping for their partners, they end up falling for each other. They put fate to test and go their separate ways, believing that if it's meant to be, they'll find each other again — and nothing will be able to stand in their way.

We don't have too many details about the new movie yet, but it's sure to have a contemporary twist...and another iconic Serendipity 3 dessert. Deadline reports that it won't be "a straight remake or reboot, but rather a contemporary 'rebuttal' of the film centered on new characters."

And the new 'Serendipity' cast is INSANE.

The new Serendipity movie's cast is genuinely so stacked, I can't believe it. The film is led by Milo Manheim, Stephen Kalyn, Whitney Peak, Auliʻi Cravalho, and Madelyn Cline. Wow, what a cast! Stay tuned for more official cast announcements.

We don't have a release date yet but I'm hoping we can see the new movie by the time 2027 ends. When we find out, you'll be the first to know!

Check out The 27 Most-Anticipated New Movies You Can't Miss in 2027 for other films you need to add to your calendar ASAP.

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