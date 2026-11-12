Here are the 27 most-anticipated new movies coming in 2027.

All the new movies of 2026 have truly made it one of the best cinematic years in the last decade. I basically never want to leave the theater ever again — and that includes all these amazing new movies coming in 2027 ! From fantasy epics to iconic franchises and new comedies, these flicks are going to be incredible.

Children of Blood and Bone — Watch in Theaters January 15, 2027 Paramount Pictures The newest epic fantasy movie follows Zélie, who teams up with her brother Tzain and the kingdom's prince and princess to restore the magic the king outlawed years ago. The cast is absolutely insane and includes Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, Viola Davis, Regina King, Idris Elba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, and Richard Mofe-Damijo.

The Comeback King — Watch in Theaters February 5, 2027 Universal Pictures Glen Powell is trading his title of tornado chaser from Twisters for a career as a superstar. In this new movie, he has to recover after his career totally implodes...and what better way than to get back onstage? The movie stars Glen Powell, Cristin Milioti, Madelyn Cline, Kumail Nanjiani, Stavros Halkias, Tig Notaro, Li Jin Hao, and Vanessa Bayer.

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew — Watch in Theaters February 12, 2027 Netflix The first onscreen adaptation of C.S. Lewis' The Magician's Nephew sets the story in the 1950s, and brings Digory and Polly into Narnia as it's being created. The movie stars David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep, Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Denise Gough, and Susan Wokoma.

K-Pop: The Debut — Watch in Theaters February 26, 2027 Paramount Pictures This new movie is all about Lizzy, who secretly earns the opportunity to compete for a spot in the next big K-pop girl group. So, naturally, she immediately hops on a plane to Seoul — and meets a handsome and helpful stranger. K-Pop: The Debut stars Ji-young Yoo, Eric Nam, Tony Revolori, Yoo Ji-tae, Kang So-ra, and Hyeong-cheol Lee.

Gatto — Watch in Theaters March 5, 2027 Disney Disney's new movie follows a cat living in Venice...who also happens to be part of the criminal underworld. This new movie looks so creative and beautiful. I can't wait! The cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Laurence Fishburne, Enrico Casarosa, Bianca Babaşa, John Turturro, Jason Schwartzman, Tracey Ullman, and Marco Calvani.

The Thomas Crown Affair — Watch in Theaters March 5, 2027 Amazon MGM Studios After the major success of Sinners, Michael B. Jordan is back in a sexy crime thriller that will have you questioning everything. In addition to starring alongside Adria Arjona, Jordan is also directing. The movie follows the titular character, a thief who finds himself in an interesting push and pull with an insurance investigator.

The Nightingale — Watch in Theaters March 19, 2027 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Kristin Hannah's The Nightingale follows two sisters living two very different lives during World War II. The movie will finally see sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning star opposite each other, and this is one movie fans have been waiting a decade for.

A Place in Hell — Watch in Theaters April 23, 2027 Jeff Spicer/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images This new movie (which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Michelle Williams, FYI) takes us inside a vicious law firm where an established lawyer goes toe to toe with the newcomer hired as her replacement. This is definitely going to be some performances to remember.

Beach Read — Watch in Theaters May 7, 2027 Jamie McCarthy/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/Amazon Emily Henry's first (and best-written, in my opinion) rom-com is finally coming to the big screen. Beach Read follows two college rivals who strike up a deal over the summer: brooding Gus (Patrick Schwarzenegger) will try his hand at writing romance while sunny January (Phoebe Dynevor) will write something grounded. Two writers and one summer leaves plenty of time for feelings to develop.

​F.A.S.T. — Watch in Theaters May 14, 2027 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Taylor Sheridan's newest movie reunites him with 1923 star Brandon Sklenar as an ex special forces agent recruited to wipe out a drug ring. Sam Claflin, LaKeith Stanfield, Jason Clarke, Juliana Canfield, Trevante Rhodes, Chloe Coleman, and Wilson Bethel also star.

The Catch — Watch in Theaters May 21, 2027 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images If you've spent the last few years missing good old school rom-coms, this new movie is so for you. Chris Pine and Emma Stone are teaming up in the film, which we know almost nothing about. We do know however, that the cast was spotted at a baseball game, so maybe it'll have a sporty element.

​Bad Fairies — Watch in Theaters May 21, 2027 Amy Sussman/Getty Images After her stint in Children of Blood and Bone, Cynthia Erivo returns in Bad Fairies. In this alternate universe, there's a magical world underneath London full of rebellious fairies. But the group goes a little too far when they transform a tween into a fairy...and then realize their entire magic system is breaking down. The voice cast includes Ncuti Gatwa, Jonathan Groff, Kylie Minogue, Catherine Tate, Serrana Su-Ling Bliss, James Acaster, and Dee Bradley Baker.

Star Wars: Starfighter — Watch in Theaters May 28, 2027 Disney/LucasFilm I'll be honest, I don't remember the last time I was this excited for a Star Wars movie. I'm a sucker for a grumpy guy paired up with a sassy teen, which is what we'll see in this new movie. The story follows Kade (Ryan Gosling) who is tasked with protecting a young boy from the rest of the galaxy.



​Shrek 5 — Watch in Theaters June 30, 2027 Universal Pictures After an incredible year with movies like The Drama, Spider-Man, and Dune 3, Zendaya is back for Shrek 5. Considering we know Z stars as Shrek and Fiona's teenage daughter, we can expect lots more family drama and many more laughs. The voice cast includes Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Skyler Gisondo, Marcello Hernández, Conrad Vernon, Cody Cameron, and Chris Miller.

Man of Tomorrow — Watch in Theaters July 9, 2027 Warner Bros. Pictures Superman was such an incredible new movie in 2027, that the sequel can only take it up a notch. I still have all my fingers crossed for Wonder Woman to make an appearance...

​Fake Skating — Watch in Theaters July 16, 2027 Amazon/Prime Video/FX Fake dating lovers, come to the front! Fake Skating pairs up two childhood BFF's (Amélie Hoeferle and Graham Campbell) in a fake dating arrangement to help both of their prospects...naturally, real feelings start to develop. Duh!

A ​Quiet Place: Part III — Watch in Theaters July 30, 2027 Paramount Pictures A Quiet Place: Part III will pick up with the Abbott family living in a world where they have to be totally silent. The first movie is one of my all-time films, and I can't wait to see what they do with the next installment. The cast includes Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Jack O'Connell, Katy O'Brian, and Jason Clarke, with John Krasinski directing.

Narcs — Watch in Theaters August 20, 2027 Prime Video This new coming-of-age comedy stars two of the hottest stars around: Ella Bright from Off-Campus and Mason Thames from Regretting You. When two hall monitors partner up with an ex popular girl at their high school to stop a party, chaos ensues.

The Great Beyond — Watch in Theaters October 1, 2027 Amy Sussman/Jamie McCarthy/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images JJ Abrams has recruited Jenna Ortega, Glen Powell, and Samuel L. Jackson for this upcoming sci-fi movie. So, TLDR; you know it's going to be good, even if we don't know anything else. Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Merritt Wever, Charlotte Beaumont, and Peter Polycarpou also star.

​The Mummy: Book of the Dead — Watch in Theaters October 15, 2027 Universal Pictures Major nostalgia alert! The Mummy franchise returns with a brand new installment that brings Brendan Fraser's Rick O'Connell and Rachel Weisz's Evie O'Connell into a brand new adventure.

​Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow — Watch in Theaters November 12, 2027 Amazon/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Daisy Edgar-Jones returns to our screens multiple times in 2027, and her final film of the year is Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. This book adaptation follows two best friends as they meet as kids, design video games together, and eventually barely speak. Fair warning: I sobbed my way through this book. Sky Yang and Sean Kaufman co-star.

Seasons — Watch in Theaters November 12, 2027 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival Lily James and Jack Reynor star in this thriller that requires their characters to take part in terrifying rituals after they move onto a ranch occupied by spirits.

​The Families Stone — Watch in Theaters November 19, 2027 20th Century Fox The Families Stone is the kind of holiday movie that will put you both a festive and a sober mood; the new movie brings us back into the family as patriarch Kelly (Craig T. Nelson) brings home his new girlfriend. The films also stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Rachel McAdams, Claire Danes, Dermot Mulroney, Craig T. Nelson, Luke Wilson, Jean Smart, Tyrone Giordano, Elizabeth Reaser, Paul Schneider, and Brian White.

Frozen 3 — Watch in Theaters November 24, 2027 Chloe Williams/Brit + Co Frozen 3 will deliver a lot: newlywed Anna and Kristoff, Elsa in a red dress, and a new icy villain. The voice cast includes Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff.

Avengers: Secret Wars — Watch in Theaters December 17, 2027 Marvel Studios Y'all know how Marvel is; I have no plot information for you on this new movie, and the plot will be determined by how Avengers: Doomsday plays out next month. But my guess? Doom is about to wipe everyone out and this sequel will show the survivors on their rescue mission.

​The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum — Watch in Theaters December 17, 2027 New Line Cinema Yes, that's right, one of the new movies for 2027 is a brand new The Lord of the Rings movie! Aragorn and Gandalf team up for another mission across Middle-earth to find Gollum before Sauron's minions can get their hands on him.

​The Housemaid's Secret — Watch in Theaters December 17, 2027 Lionsgate Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid sequel brings her character Milly into a new household, and a new mission. But as crazy as these plots are, I think this cast is even crazier. We'll see Kirsten Dunst, Michele Morrone, Paul Anthony Kelly, Brittany Snow, and Stephen Kalyn. Like, what!

Check out 7 Best New 2027 TV Shows to Add to Your Calendar ASAP for more recommendations!