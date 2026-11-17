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'Tis the season! 🍿🎄

6 Best New Romance Christmas Movies Coming in 2026

Netflix

By Chloe Williams​Nov 17, 2026

Chloe Williams​

Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Christmas movie season is finally upon us, and after all the amazing summer romance shows, I had to dive into all the romance movies coming this holiday season. There are so many movies that will leave you feeling warm and cozy as we near the end of 2026. I can't wait to cuddle up with hot chocolate and watch every single one. Let's break 'em down.

Keep reading for the 5 best new Christmas movies coming to Netflix before we say goodbye to 2026 and hello to 2027.

A Dog's Perfect Christmas — Watch on Netflix Now

Netflix

In this new Christmas movie, a teen, her grandpa, and his basset hound are doing their best to keep the family together at the holidays after a surprise upends their family. But even though there's some heavy themes, there's also some sweet romance!

The film stars Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jennifer Tilly, Mary Steenburgen, and Thomas Haden Church.

Netflix

Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki are in a new rom-com and it's the thing of millennial dreams! In this new Chritmas romance movie (based on Katherine Center's The Bodyguard), Leighton plays a body guard who joins a movie star on his Christmas trip home. He's also being stalked by a mysterious person, FYI.

Prime Video

Ryan (Christopher Briney) and Hannah (Michelle Randolph) are rival publishing editors who find themselves stranded at the airport together. In an effort to save their jobs, they rent a car and set off for New York City, and with all the holiday cheer, romance might just be in the air.

In a Holidaze — Watch on Netflix December 2, 2026

Netflix

Christina Lauren's iconic holiday story is finally becoming a movie! The Netflix adaptation follows a 20-something (Maddie Ziegler) who's feeling totally aimless...especially when she gets stuck in a time-loop with the love of her life. Now she just has to figure out what makes her happy to get her life back on track. No big deal, right?

Rob Lowe, Graham Phillips, and Elias Kacavas co-star.

Quiver Distribution

This new Christmas romance movie stars Naomi Scott as Cass and Kit Harington as Virgil, who embark on a mission to help Cass start to feel again after a heartbreak. Naturally, time travel is involved.

BritBox

Okay, so technically this isn't a movie but I like to bingewatch BritBox specials in one go...so it's basically the same thing. This time around, we see a newlywed Mary (Ella Bruccoleri) trying to figure out her new role as a wife and is happily in love with Tom (Dónal Finn). But things are complicated in more than one relationship, and it looks like Caroline (Tanya Reynolds) is struggling in her marriage to Ryder (Laurie Davidson).

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more Netflix movie recommendations! Thank goodness I can finally say happy holidays ;).

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