7 Clever Tricks To Make Your Small Kitchen Feel Twice The Size

Living in a cramped Manhattan apartment, I’ve learned that kitchen clutter doesn't just pile up—it takes over. I used to spend hours scrubbing and tidying just to keep the mess at bay, and honestly? It was exhausting. But you don’t need a massive renovation to find some breathing room. These simple home decor updates will trick the eye into making your kitchen feel airy, elegant, and—most importantly—twice its actual size.

"Without the right systems in place, clutter builds quickly and you lose valuable prep and cooking space, which can make the room feel even smaller than it really is," says kitchen expert Olivia Disley from Prestige . “But the good news is that small kitchens respond brilliantly to thoughtful tweaks. With clever organization, good lighting and multifunctional tools, people are often surprised by how much more usable, and enjoyable, their kitchen becomes.”





Here are easy updates to make your small kitchen appear larger.

Photo by Dulkimso Hakim Santoso on Unsplash Go High Versus Wide If your kitchen is feeling cramped, you’re probably not using your vertical space nearly enough. One of the easiest, most impactful ways to make your kitchen look bigger and instantly more pulled together is by designing upward. It clears visual clutter, frees up precious counter space, and makes everything feel intentionally organized—not just “put away.” ““When you can’t go out, go up,” says Olivia. "Use wall-mounted shelves, rails, magnetic knife strips, or stackable units to free up counter space. Think ceiling-height cupboards, over-door racks, or even a narrow pull-out pantry.”

The Container Store Multifunctional + Nesting Cookware Is A Game Changer If your kitchen is overflowing, it’s not a storage problem—it’s a too-much-stuff problem. The fastest way to make your space feel elevated (and actually functional) is to cut the excess and invest in pieces that do more. A streamlined kitchen isn’t just easier to use—it instantly reads as more polished, intentional, and yes, a little luxurious. Fewer, smarter tools will always outperform a cabinet full of one-trick clutter. (I’m currently fan-girling over expandable spice racks.) “A single tool that does three jobs will always beat three tools doing one,” Olivia notes. “Swap bulky appliances for compact, multi-use ones: a blender that also chops and mixes, or pans that nest neatly together. This cuts down on clutter and maximizes cupboard space.” Shown: Joseph Joseph Space Ceramic Non-Stick 3-Piece Saucepan Set features durable stainless steel handles that fold down, so you can actually fit everything neatly into your cabinets (a small miracle) while the included lid storage stand keeps everything organized and within reach.

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash Clean and Clear Surfaces For the Win A cluttered kitchen will always feel smaller than it actually is. If you want your space to look bigger, brighter, and more elevated, clear surfaces are non-negotiable. Visual calm equals visual space. The more you keep off your countertops, the more your kitchen starts to feel like a place you actually want to cook in. “A clear worktop instantly makes a small kitchen feel twice the size,” Olivia says. “Store small appliances away when not in use, use fold-away draining racks, and invest in stackable containers. The more uninterrupted workspace you have, the easier the kitchen is to use.”

Photo by Franco Debartolo on Unsplash Pay Attention To Your Lighting Lighting isn’t just a finishing touch—it’s one of the fastest ways to either elevate your kitchen or make it feel instantly smaller. Dim, shadowy corners visually close in the room, while layered, intentional lighting opens it up and makes everything feel brighter, cleaner, and more expansive. “Good lighting can completely change the way a compact kitchen feels,” Olivia explains. “Under-cabinet lighting, warm LED strips or brighter bulbs help open up the space and make tasks easier. Poor lighting exaggerates shadows and makes rooms feel tighter and more cramped.”

Photo by Orgalux on Unsplash Create Designated Zones If your kitchen feels chaotic, it’s not so much about size. Even the smallest kitchens can feel streamlined and high-functioning when everything has a clear “home.” “Even tiny kitchens benefit from clear zones for cooking, prepping and storing,” Olivia says. “Use drawer dividers, labeled baskets and shelf organizers to keep everything in its place. This reduces stress and speeds up cooking because you always know where things are.” Zoning isn’t just an organizing trick; it’s what separates a stressful cooking experience from one that feels efficient and actually enjoyable.

Photo by Nico on Unsplash Get Creative With Wall Space Start thinking of your walls as prime storage. Moving racks, tools, and even appliances off your counters instantly creates breathing room—and makes the entire space feel more elevated. Use racks and storage on the wall instead of your countertops. Condensing your cooking surfaces is a simple yet brilliant way to make your kitchen more livable, honestly. If you can install a wall oven or a cooktop, it’s sure to make you feel like you have way more space.

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash Be Intentional About Color If you want your kitchen to look bigger instantly, start with paint. Light, warm neutrals and soft, reflective shades help bounce light around the room, making it feel more open and airy. For an even more expansive effect, try color-drenching—painting your walls, cabinets, and trim in the same tone—to blur visual lines and create the illusion of a larger, more seamless space.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more of the best store-bought foods to level up your kitchen!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.