Exciting news for homebodies! Kelly Clarkson has officially teamed up with Wayfair to offer some of the most gorgeous home decor and furniture pieces for your living space. Her new collection combines modern looks at a reasonable price to boot (with many on sale right now).

The latest options from Kelly Clarkson were inspired by her move to New York City. “These new pieces keep the fun & feminine essence that you know and love, fused with a fresh, urban influence,” she said.

If you’re looking to refurnish your home, or perhaps you simply want to shop for a spring reset with a few fresh accessories, be sure to check out these luxe picks to refresh any room.

Check out the new Kelly Clarkson Home collection at Wayfair!

Wayfair Round Modern Coffee Table If you’re craving that high-end marble look without the high-end price, this table delivers. The polished finish is so striking it stands on its own—no stacks of books or carefully curated trays required. It’s the kind of piece that instantly elevates your space while keeping things clean and minimal.

Wayfair Bridget Hall Tree with Open Storage This gorgeous piece is currently on sale, big time. It just dropped from $500 to $200, so hurry up and grab your new Bridget Hall Tree before it sells out! It’s a great way to organize and class up your mudroom or entryway. Available in a couple of colors, including Fontana Blue, Fairfax Oak, Black, Weathered Grey, and Midnight Cherry.

Wayfair Upholstered Armchair I love the beachy, almost nautical charm of this versatile chair. The rope detailing adds an earthy, textural touch, while the plush cushioned seat invites you to actually sit and stay awhile. Available in Cream, Linen, or Light Grey Basketweave, it’s an easy, elevated way to bring that breezy yet refined look to your home.

Wayfair Bettie 92" Square Arm Boucle Sofa Homeowners are currently obsessing over this lovely couch, due to its aesthetic appeal, reasonable price, and extreme comfort. What more could you want in a couch? It’s been dropped from the original price of $2,299 to $1,539. This couch comes in Dark Grey Boucle, Orange Boucle, and Cream Boucle.

Wayfair Iasiah Midcentury 2-Drawer End Table with Charging Station I love how beautiful and charming this set of two midcentury end tables are. They can seamlessly blend with multiple design aesthetics and are spacious enough to accommodate large amounts of storage. Fun fact: the tables come with a charging station, so you can charge your phone while you sleep. You can buy them in White, Black, Seadrift, and Walnut.

Wayfair Maren Oriental Indoor Rug Add a feminine flair to your home with this lovely Maren Oriental Indoor Rug. Perfect for springtime and summer, with elegance right at your feet. It used to be $370, but it is on sale currently for $99!

Wayfair Alder Floating Shelf (Set of 2) The best way to store framed photos, novels, or trinkets! These floating shelves come in a set of two and are really trendy right now in terms of interior decor. You can hold 15 pounds of trinkets or picture frames on each shelf.

Wayfair Light Statement Pendant I love how whimsical and inviting this light statement pendant is. It adds a sense of character and coastal vibes to any living space, and can be bought in Brass, Black, and Chrome.

Wayfair Kennedy 21 Wide Rectangle Standard Ottoman (Set of 2) If your space is feeling a little too expected, these ottomans are the design shake-up it needs. The sculptural silhouette instantly sets them apart—this isn’t your standard cube or round pouf situation. Upholstered in rich microsuede options like Gwen Forest, Blue, and Gray, they bring both depth and versatility—use them as extra seating, a footrest, or even a chic alternative to a coffee table.

Wayfair Myers Hand Woven Throw Blanket A spring refresh isn’t just about color—it’s about texture, too. With soft cotton that’s light enough for warmer days but still cozy for breezy nights, this hand-woven throw brings an easy layered, lived-in feel to your space. The reversible striped design gives you two looks in one while the knotted fringe adds just the right hint of vintage charm. Drape it over a sofa or reading chair and suddenly your whole space feels softer, calmer, and a little more put together.

Wayfair Seagrass Handmade Nesting Baskets (Set of 4) Nothing says spring refresh quite like swapping out clutter for something a little more beautiful. This set of seagrass nesting baskets brings that easy, organic texture every space is craving right now. I love that they’re as practical as they are pretty. Use them to corral everything from cozy throws to random odds and ends (goodbye, clutter chaos), then stack them neatly when you don’t need all four.

Wayfair Makenna Adjustable Single Curtain Rod Add a cheeky bird to your spring decor while freshening up your windows. This affordable and charming curtain rod is an easy place to start. The bird-shaped finials add a nature-inspired touch that instantly makes a room feel cheery. Adjustable in width and available in a range of finishes, the set includes one rod, two finials, and two or three brackets for a streamlined setup, with removable pieces that make it easy to tailor to your look.

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