Kitchen upgrades heating up this year.

8 'Gorgeous' Kitchen Design Trends Set to Dominate 2026

Cozy kitchen with wood and marble accents, an island with flowers, and modern appliances.
Nils Timm | Design by Prince Design Studio
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryJan 24, 2026
I’ve been thinking about remodeling my kitchen for a while now, but every time I open Pinterest, I somehow end up more overwhelmed than inspired. Between saving 47 backsplash ideas and debating whether I’m truly brave enough for color, I had no clue where to start. Fortunately, 2026 is serving up a wave of gorgeous interior design trends that actually make the process feel exciting again. From cozy-but-cool updates to modern upgrades worth the splurge, these are the top-tier kitchen trends everyone’s obsessing over this year. Who’s ready to remodel?

Hare are the top kitchen design trends for 2026.

Modern kitchen with wooden cabinets, marble countertops, and pendant lighting. Austin Leis | Design by Ome Dezin

Wooden Cabinets Are In, All-White Is Officially Out

Let’s be real: wooden cabinets instantly add warmth and character to a home. There’s a reason they remain the most popular cabinet style: most of us want our spaces to feel inviting and lived-in, not sterile or cold. While white cabinets can look sleek and modern, wood brings a naturally cozy, welcoming vibe that never goes out of style.

Modern kitchen with wooden cabinets, island, black pendant lights, and green plant decor.

Gavin Cater | Design by House of Rolison

Big Islands Are All The Rage

You know those narrow little kitchen islands that are cute, but not all that practical? I have one of those. I love how it keeps my kitchen spacious since it doesn’t take up too much room, but the truth is, things can get really crowded with this tiny island, really fast. That’s why I definitely prefer bigger islands, which are way more practical and less likely to clutter up instantly. Here's a design that fits two!

Cozy kitchen with wood and marble accents, an island with flowers, and modern appliances.

Nils Timm | Design by Prince Design Studio

Quartzite Countertops Are Trending

Predicted by many designers as the "hottest" material of 2026, quartzite, especially Taj Mahal Quartzite, delivers the luxurious look of marble with the durability of granite. It’s an easy way to make a kitchen feel instantly elevated, and honestly? I can’t get enough of this stunning stone.

Minimalist kitchen with wooden cabinetry, large window, and hanging shelf decor.

Michael P.H. Clifford | Design by A1000XBetter

Pantry Cabinets Are In Vogue

No one wants cereal boxes, snack bags, and canned goods on full display when they’re trying to keep their kitchen feeling clean and airy. That’s where a pantry cabinet comes in — offering a discreet, stylish way to store everyday essentials while giving your cooking space a far more organized, streamlined look.

Modern kitchen with marble countertop, large stove, skylight, and dining area.

Nils Timm | Design by House of Rolison

Transitional Design For The Win

For those who need a quick refresher, transitional offers the perfect blend of modernized interior design fused with traditional elements. It’s a timeless mix that will leave your living space looking classy and contemporary at the same time. It seems as though most homeowners agree, since transitional designs are all the rage right now.

Well, there you have it, people! Remodeling your home can be an exciting yet daunting journey, so it’s good to have a list of modern trends to see what’s working for homeowners in 2026.

Warm, inviting kitchen with marble backsplash and three bar stools at a curved island.

Nils Timm | Design by House of Rolison

Cashmere Kitchens Are Adding Luxe Vibes

This trend centers on layered, soft hues like mushroom gray, warm taupe, creamy putty, and earthy sand. And after years of bright whites everywhere, I’m more than ready for a softer shift. Instead of stark, high-contrast kitchens, refined warm neutrals that exude timeless, traditional elegance are taking over color palettes in 2026 — and they make the space feel instantly calmer and more lived-in.

Elegant kitchen with marble backsplash, wooden drawers, and vintage decor accents.

Studio McGee

More Warmth Over Sterile Surfaces

There’s a clear shift happening toward textures and colors that feel cozy rather than sterile or cold. Kitchens are becoming more expressive and personal, leaning into functional art, like countertops with dramatic, sweeping veining or beautiful, high-quality cookware that’s meant to be seen, not hidden away.

Aged and unlacquered brass continues to reign in 2026, too. Designers are gravitating toward finishes that naturally patina over time, adding depth, character, and that perfectly imperfect, lived-in charm that makes a kitchen feel like it has a story to tell.

Stainless steel cookware set on wooden shelves against a pink wall.

Williams Sonoma

Stainless Steel Cookware > Everything Else

Once again, stainless steel cookware and appliances take the crown as the most popular kitchen choice — and it’s easy to see why. With its sleek, timeless appeal, stainless steel brings an instant sense of sophistication to any space. Designers continue to favor it not just for its look, but for its performance: durable, non-reactive, and endlessly versatile.

In 2026, the focus is on high-quality multi-ply construction (think 3-ply or 5-ply), which ensures even heat distribution and effortless transitions from stovetop to oven — proof that great design can be just as functional as it is beautiful.

