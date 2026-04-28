6 Pro Tips to Turn Your Cluttered Kitchen Counters into a Designer 'Shelfie'

Despite being the smallest room in my home, the kitchen is where everyone naturally gathers when I have guests, so keeping it clutter-free is always a priority, whether I’m entertaining or not. Counters have become the new shelfie, styled with lamps, plants, cookbooks, and more. For a kitchen refresh that feels intentional (not overdone), try these designer-approved tricks.

Here are 6 ways to style your kitchen counters like a designer.

Master the Kitchen Still Life Tessa Neustadt Shawn and Tina Taylor, principals and married couple of L.A. design firm Dacotah Studio. recently renovated a historical Craftsman home. Here, they created a curated vignette of beautiful pieces that are also functional, like a wooden cutting board, ceramic containers, and a vase of fresh flowers. This adds texture and makes the space feel lived-in rather than sterile. Sconces over the particular setting also highlights the moment.

Add In Vintage Artwork deVOL Kitchens I'm such a fan of the vintage-modern charm of U-K-based deVOL Kitchens. This Notting Hill Kitchen pairs a dramatic green paint with crisp white marble and styles it with few vintage art pieces, a candle, and a collection of flower vases to add warmth, making the space feel cozy and personal.

Introduce Living Elements Neue Focus Notice how almost every designer photo includes greenery or florals. A simple vase of tulips or a small potted herb like rosemary softens the hard surfaces of marble and stone. It adds a pop of color and an organic shape that balances the sharp lines of cabinetry. British-born designer Sam Donnelly of L.A. design firm Mercantile and Merchant brought in a Monstera deliciosa to add a dose of natural life to the space. I also love how she styled a soap-and-scrubber station that feels unexpectedly elevated.

Lean Into Earthy Textures Tessa Neustadt Designers Jackie Kosnett and Martina Biegel, principals of Galerie Design + Build , renovated this 1920s Spanish home to merge coastal California ease with an elevated, lived-in feel. They leaned into organic materials—tumbled stone, oak millwork and flooring, plus marble and travertine countertops. A minimal stone-base lamp fits right in, helping to layer light from ceiling to wall to countertop for a warm, inviting glow. The island is just as striking, styled simply with a vase of fresh flowers that brings in a touch of organic life, keeping the space from feeling too still.

Optimize Under-Shelf Real Estate deVOL Kitchens If you have open shelving like this Primrose Hill Kitchen from deVOL Kitchens, treat the counter space directly beneath it as part of a larger display. Use the shelf for items you don't use daily (like platters, jars, art or a stack of cookbooks) and the counter for fruit bowls, soaps, dish towels and appliances (when in use) to create a sense of visual balance.

Add Layers of Light Sosey Interiors Don't rely just on overhead lights. The use of vintage-inspired sconces or even a small, cordless lamp creates "mood lighting" for the evening. This highlights your styling and makes the kitchen feel like a cozy extension of the living room rather than just a workspace.

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