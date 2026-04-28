Master the kitchen still life.
6 Pro Tips to Turn Your Cluttered Kitchen Counters into a Designer 'Shelfie'
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
Despite being the smallest room in my home, the kitchen is where everyone naturally gathers when I have guests, so keeping it clutter-free is always a priority, whether I’m entertaining or not. Counters have become the new shelfie, styled with lamps, plants, cookbooks, and more. For a kitchen refresh that feels intentional (not overdone), try these designer-approved tricks.
Here are 6 ways to style your kitchen counters like a designer.
Master the Kitchen Still Life
Tessa Neustadt
Shawn and Tina Taylor, principals and married couple of L.A. design firm Dacotah Studio. recently renovated a historical Craftsman home. Here, they created a curated vignette of beautiful pieces that are also functional, like a wooden cutting board, ceramic containers, and a vase of fresh flowers. This adds texture and makes the space feel lived-in rather than sterile. Sconces over the particular setting also highlights the moment.
Add In Vintage Artwork
deVOL Kitchens
I'm such a fan of the vintage-modern charm of U-K-based deVOL Kitchens. This Notting Hill Kitchen pairs a dramatic green paint with crisp white marble and styles it with few vintage art pieces, a candle, and a collection of flower vases to add warmth, making the space feel cozy and personal.
Introduce Living Elements
Neue Focus
Notice how almost every designer photo includes greenery or florals. A simple vase of tulips or a small potted herb like rosemary softens the hard surfaces of marble and stone. It adds a pop of color and an organic shape that balances the sharp lines of cabinetry.
British-born designer Sam Donnelly of L.A. design firm Mercantile and Merchant brought in a Monstera deliciosa to add a dose of natural life to the space. I also love how she styled a soap-and-scrubber station that feels unexpectedly elevated.
Lean Into Earthy Textures
Tessa Neustadt
Designers Jackie Kosnett and Martina Biegel, principals of Galerie Design + Build, renovated this 1920s Spanish home to merge coastal California ease with an elevated, lived-in feel. They leaned into organic materials—tumbled stone, oak millwork and flooring, plus marble and travertine countertops. A minimal stone-base lamp fits right in, helping to layer light from ceiling to wall to countertop for a warm, inviting glow. The island is just as striking, styled simply with a vase of fresh flowers that brings in a touch of organic life, keeping the space from feeling too still.
Optimize Under-Shelf Real Estate
deVOL Kitchens
If you have open shelving like this Primrose Hill Kitchen from deVOL Kitchens, treat the counter space directly beneath it as part of a larger display. Use the shelf for items you don't use daily (like platters, jars, art or a stack of cookbooks) and the counter for fruit bowls, soaps, dish towels and appliances (when in use) to create a sense of visual balance.
Add Layers of Light
Sosey Interiors
Don't rely just on overhead lights. The use of vintage-inspired sconces or even a small, cordless lamp creates "mood lighting" for the evening. This highlights your styling and makes the kitchen feel like a cozy extension of the living room rather than just a workspace.
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