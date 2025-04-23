Spring cleaning is the perfect chance to refresh your home and your beauty routine. Declutter, open windows for fresh air, swap out linens, and deep clean every corner — creating a space that feels lighter and brighter so you do too.

Lately, we’ve been obsessed with water quality at home, and it’s something we don’t talk about enough. Clean water isn’t just better for drinking; it impacts everything from our laundry and appliances to our hair and skin. As we refresh our space for spring (and beyond), we’re making sure every drop — from the kitchen sink to the shower — is working in our favor. That’s where Culligan comes in.

Thirdman From bathroom buildup to spotty dishes, Culligan’s smart water softeners reduce hard water residue and make your cleaning easier and last longer. And their most advanced reverse osmosis systems are certified to reduce 90+ contaminants in your drinking water, including lead, bacteria, chlorine, “forever chemicals,” and more. There’s something reassuring about knowing your water is cleaner — whether you’re drinking, washing, or cleaning. We partnered with Culligan to show five easy ways to create a cleaner home this spring.

Uliana Kopanytsia on Unsplash 1. Follow the two-minute rule. If a task takes less than two minutes (like wiping down counters or tossing laundry into the hamper), do it immediately. This small habit prevents clutter from piling up and keeps your space consistently clean.

Shutterstock 2. Spring clean your beauty routine. If you want a home that stays cleaner longer — and hair and skin that look and feel healthier — a water softener might be the must-have appliance you didn’t know you needed. Hard water leaves behind a stubborn residue that clings to hair follicles (hello, limp locks and frizz), fades color treatments, and contributes to dry scalp. It can also block pores and prevent the natural oils from reaching the skin's surface, leading to irritation, dryness, and even flare-ups for those with sensitive skin.

Uliana Kopanytsia on Unsplash 3. Purify your air naturally. We need clear air just as much as we need clean water. Swap artificial air fresheners for houseplants like peace lilies or snake plants, which help filter toxins. You can also boil lemon peels and rosemary in a pot of water on the stove to release natural antibacterial properties into the air.

Rachel Claire Protect your appliances from the inside out. Run a cleaning cycle with a cup of white vinegar in your dishwasher or washing machine to break down limescale and mineral buildup, which can shorten the lifespan of your appliances and lead to costly repairs. For long-term protection, consider installing a water softener. Culligan water softeners remove potentially damaging minerals from your water before it reaches your faucets, and helps keep your appliances running like new (and dishes sparkling clean!).

Christian Mackie on Unsplash DIY non-toxic cleaners. Ditch harsh chemicals and make your own all-purpose cleaner by mixing equal parts white vinegar and water with a few drops of essential oil (like tea tree or lavender). It’s budget-friendly, eco-conscious, and safe for kids and pets.