7 Places You Should Always Clean When You Move Into A New Home

There’s always a bit of an ick factor when you move into a new home — especially if it’s a fixer-upper. When I closed on my home five years ago, the place reeked of cigarette smoke. I had the floors refinished and the walls painted before I moved in, but even then, I couldn’t relax until I gave everything a deep clean. If you’re about to settle into a new space, don’t skip these often-overlooked spots when you're cleaning your home — they make a big difference!

Here are places you should always clean when you move into a new home.

Photo by Kam Idris on Unsplash Inside Kitchen Cabinets & Drawers Crumbs, dust, and mystery smudges often get left behind when previous homeowners move out. Wipe with a gentle all-purpose cleaner, then add drawer liners for a fresh, finished look.

Photo by Liliana Drew The Fridge & Freezer It always feels good to start with a clean slate in the fridge; after all, you don't want your groceries mingling with someone else's leftovers. Take out all shelves and drawers to soak in warm, soapy water, then wipe down interior walls with a baking soda and water solution.

Photo by Christian Mackie on Unsplash Bathroom Fixtures Faucets, handles, and shower heads can harbor buildup or bacteria. Use a vinegar soak on shower heads and a disinfectant spray on all high-touch surfaces.

Shutterstock Air Vents & Filters I was living in my home for a year before a friend pointed out that I needed to replace my HVAC filter every 6 months to a year. Now I'm consistent about it. Apparently, dust and allergens can build up fast — especially if the home was vacant for a while. Vacuum vent covers and replace HVAC filters so your new space breathes better.

Photo by cottonbro studio Light Switches & Doorknobs These are touched constantly — and rarely cleaned. Go room by room with a disinfecting wipe or spray to wipe down all the switches and knobs.

Photo by Max Vakhtbovycn Baseboards & Trim Vacuum your carpets and floors thoroughly, then mop using the right cleaner for your floor type (wood, tile, vinyl, etc.). Don't forget baseboards and trim, which collect dust and scuffs — especially during a move-out and move-in. Use a microfiber cloth and warm, soapy water to clean up dust. I'm love a Magic Eraser to remove tougher marks too.

Photo by Nacho Posse Washing Machines Lint, detergent buildup, and even mildew can linger in your washer from previous use. Wipe down the inside of the washer drum, clean the detergent drawer, and vacuum out the dryer lint trap and vent. Run a hot cycle with white vinegar in the washer to freshen things up. Do the same for your dishwasher too!



Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter for more home cleaning and organization ideas!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.