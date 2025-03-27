Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

Don’t skip these often-overlooked spots.

7 Places You Should Always Clean When You Move Into A New Home

home cleaning
Photo by Georgie Devlin
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezMar 27, 2025
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

See Full Bio

There’s always a bit of an ick factor when you move into a new home — especially if it’s a fixer-upper. When I closed on my home five years ago, the place reeked of cigarette smoke. I had the floors refinished and the walls painted before I moved in, but even then, I couldn’t relax until I gave everything a deep clean. If you’re about to settle into a new space, don’t skip these often-overlooked spots when you're cleaning your home — they make a big difference!

Here are places you should always clean when you move into a new home.

kitchen cabinet cleaning

Photo by Kam Idris on Unsplash

Inside Kitchen Cabinets & Drawers

Crumbs, dust, and mystery smudges often get left behind when previous homeowners move out. Wipe with a gentle all-purpose cleaner, then add drawer liners for a fresh, finished look.

clean fridge

Photo by Liliana Drew

The Fridge & Freezer

It always feels good to start with a clean slate in the fridge; after all, you don't want your groceries mingling with someone else's leftovers. Take out all shelves and drawers to soak in warm, soapy water, then wipe down interior walls with a baking soda and water solution.

bathroom cleaning

Photo by Christian Mackie on Unsplash

Bathroom Fixtures

Faucets, handles, and shower heads can harbor buildup or bacteria. Use a vinegar soak on shower heads and a disinfectant spray on all high-touch surfaces.

cleaning air filters

Shutterstock

Air Vents & Filters

I was living in my home for a year before a friend pointed out that I needed to replace my HVAC filter every 6 months to a year. Now I'm consistent about it. Apparently, dust and allergens can build up fast — especially if the home was vacant for a while. Vacuum vent covers and replace HVAC filters so your new space breathes better.

bathroom door

Photo by cottonbro studio

Light Switches & Doorknobs

These are touched constantly — and rarely cleaned. Go room by room with a disinfecting wipe or spray to wipe down all the switches and knobs.

baseboard cleaning

Photo by Max Vakhtbovycn

Baseboards & Trim

Vacuum your carpets and floors thoroughly, then mop using the right cleaner for your floor type (wood, tile, vinyl, etc.). Don't forget baseboards and trim, which collect dust and scuffs — especially during a move-out and move-in. Use a microfiber cloth and warm, soapy water to clean up dust. I'm love a Magic Eraser to remove tougher marks too.

washing machine clean

Photo by Nacho Posse

Washing Machines

Lint, detergent buildup, and even mildew can linger in your washer from previous use. Wipe down the inside of the washer drum, clean the detergent drawer, and vacuum out the dryer lint trap and vent. Run a hot cycle with white vinegar in the washer to freshen things up. Do the same for your dishwasher too!

Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter for more home cleaning and organization ideas!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

cleaninghomecleaning and organizingcleaning hackscleaning tipseditecom

The Latest

netflix shows like ransom canyon
TV

3 Netflix TV Shows To Watch While You Wait For 'Ransom Canyon'

alex and spencer 1923 season 2
Entertainment

Everyone's Losing It Over Spencer & Alex's "Heartbreaking" '1923' Plot: "I'm Broken"

Aldi vs. Trader Joe's
Food News & Menu Updates

Aldi vs. Trader Joe’s: This 1 Store Will Absolutely Save You More Money

the last of us season 2 cast
Entertainment

Meet 'The Last Of Us' Season 2 Cast

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit