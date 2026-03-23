It’s spring cleaning season, people, and if you’re looking to get the job done without harmful chemicals and additives, non-toxic cleaning products are the way to go. From your bedroom and bathroom to the kitchen and laundry room, there’s a non-toxic cleaner for just about every situation. Since it’s time for a massive refresh, we’ve curated six top non-toxic cleaning products you’ll be so glad you had on-hand once your house is all spruced up.

Shop our 6 non-toxic cleaning must-haves for spring below!

Amazon Branch Basics Cleaning Essentials Kit This non-toxic cleaning starter kit comes with one bottle of concentrate that you can use across a variety of spaces in your home using the three empty, pre-labeled spray bottles. From an all-purpose bottle to one strictly for bathroom use, you can feel confident about using the concentrate around kids and pets since it's free from preservatives, fragrances, dyes, bleach, and ammonia.

Amazon BLUELAND Laundry Detergent Tablets

These easy-to-use laundry tablets tackle tough stains (like grass and coffee) without any microplastics, dyes, fragrances, parabens, phosphates, and phthalates. Simply drop one or two tabs in with your load and experience the non-toxic cleaning magic. Beyond just clothes, you can use these tablets to wash sheets, pillow cases, outdoor furniture linings, towels, pet items, and more.

Amazon AspenClean Unscented Dishwasher Pods Made consciously with plant-derived ingredients and oxygen bleach, these dish pods handle grease, grime, and tough food spots with ease. The pods themselves are cased in a plastic-free lining, plus the package they come in is entirely compostable. If you're looking for a more sustainable swap for dish cleaning, these pods are definitely worth trying this spring.

Amazon Aunt Fannie's All Purpose Household Cleaner Sometimes you just need one solid solution when it comes to non-toxic cleaning products. This all-purpose formula is a great one-and-done since it can be used across all kinds of surfaces to tackle grease and grime, from plastic, grout, porcelain, and metal, to stainless steel, sealed wood, sealed stone, baseboards, and ceramic. It'll make your space smell immaculate, too—it's made super simply with vinegar, plant-based cleaner, and essential oils.

Amazon Natural Loofah Dish Sponges These natural loofah dish sponges are 100% biodegradable and compostable to help you not only handle piles of dirty dishes, but to also reduce waste while you're doing it. The sponges produce the same supple suds you'd expect from a traditional tool, so you can see the clean happening in real time.

Amazon Sally's Organics Empty Amber Glass Spray Bottles Investing in glass spray bottles like these is a great choice if you'd prefer to create your own non-toxic cleaning product or plan to switch out the formulas often. The amber color of this particular pair is to reduce the chance of degradation from UV light, which can impact the potency of the essential oils often used for non-toxic cleaning. Whatever the contents, the bottles produce an even, smooth spray so your cleaning jobs aren't slowed down.

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