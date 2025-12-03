The only guide you need.
What To Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Part 2 After THAT Ending
Stranger Things season 5 spoilers ahead!
The first part of Stranger Things season 5 premiered on November 26, 2025, and fans are desperate for part 2 to drop after we learned that Will can now access the Hive Mind — and Vecna's powers! In the final seconds of episode 4, "Sorcerer," we see Will save his friends thanks to his newfound abilities before wiping blood from his nose in Eleven's iconic move. Part 2 can't get here fast enough, but don't worry. We have all the info you need before the new episodes drop on Netflix.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about Stranger Things Season 5, Part 2, coming to Netflix December 25, 2025.
Where can I watch Stranger Things season 5?
Netflix
Stranger Things season 5 will be available to watch on Netflix. The first four episodes are on the streamer now, and the next four will drop this month!
Is season 5 of Stranger Things coming out in two parts?
Netflix
Stranger Things season 5 drops in 3 parts: on November 26, December 25, and December 31.
How many episodes are in Stranger Things 5?
Netflix
Stranger Things season 5 has 8 episodes total, split up across three Volumes. Here's the breakdown:
- Season 5, Episode 1 “The Crawl” premiered November 26, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 2 “The Vanishing of …” premiered November 26, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 3 “The Turnbow Trap” premiered November 26, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 4 “Sorcerer” premiered November 26, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 5 “Shock Jock” premieres December 25, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 6 “Escape from Camazotz” premieres December 25, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 7 “The Bridge” premieres December 25, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 8 “The Rightside Up” premieres December 31, 2025
Who's in the Stranger Things season 5 cast?
Netflix
The Stranger Things season 5 cast includes:
- Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
- Noah Schnapp as Will
- Finn Wolfhard as Mike
- Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas
- Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin
- Natalia Dyer as Nancy
- Charlie Heaton as Jonathan
- Sadie Sink as Max
- Maya Hawke as Robin
- Joe Keery as Steve
- David Harbour as Hopper
- Winona Ryder as Joyce
Is season 6 of Stranger Things confirmed?
Netflix
Sadly, there won't be a season 6 because Stranger Things 5 will be the last season. But you can rewatch the show as often as you like!
