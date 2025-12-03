What To Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Part 2 After THAT Ending

Stranger Things season 5 spoilers ahead!

The first part of Stranger Things season 5 premiered on November 26, 2025, and fans are desperate for part 2 to drop after we learned that Will can now access the Hive Mind — and Vecna's powers! In the final seconds of episode 4, "Sorcerer," we see Will save his friends thanks to his newfound abilities before wiping blood from his nose in Eleven's iconic move. Part 2 can't get here fast enough, but don't worry. We have all the info you need before the new episodes drop on Netflix.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Stranger Things Season 5, Part 2, coming to Netflix December 25, 2025.

Where can I watch Stranger Things season 5? Netflix Stranger Things season 5 will be available to watch on Netflix. The first four episodes are on the streamer now, and the next four will drop this month!

Is season 5 of Stranger Things coming out in two parts? Netflix Stranger Things season 5 drops in 3 parts: on November 26, December 25, and December 31.

How many episodes are in Stranger Things 5? Netflix Stranger Things season 5 has 8 episodes total, split up across three Volumes. Here's the breakdown: Season 5, Episode 1 "The Crawl" premiered November 26, 2025

Season 5, Episode 2 "The Vanishing of …" premiered November 26, 2025

Season 5, Episode 3 "The Turnbow Trap" premiered November 26, 2025

Season 5, Episode 4 "Sorcerer" premiered November 26, 2025

Season 5, Episode 5 "Shock Jock" premieres December 25, 2025

Season 5, Episode 6 "Escape from Camazotz" premieres December 25, 2025

Season 5, Episode 7 "The Bridge" premieres December 25, 2025

Season 5, Episode 8 "The Rightside Up" premieres December 31, 2025

Who's in the Stranger Things season 5 cast? Netflix The Stranger Things season 5 cast includes: Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Noah Schnapp as Will

Finn Wolfhard as Mike

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin

Natalia Dyer as Nancy

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan

Sadie Sink as Max

Maya Hawke as Robin

Joe Keery as Steve

David Harbour as Hopper

Winona Ryder as Joyce

Is season 6 of Stranger Things confirmed? Netflix Sadly, there won't be a season 6 because Stranger Things 5 will be the last season. But you can rewatch the show as often as you like!

