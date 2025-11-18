The 7 Best Netflix Shows To Watch This Month

There are some brand new Netflix shows dropping in November, and between some new titles and returning favorites, you won't want to miss any of these shows. With earlier sunsets and longer nights, this is the perfect time to get cozy with your favorite hot drink, your go-to pajamas, and your favorite Netflix show. So let's stop yapping and just get into it!

Here are the best 7 Netflix shows you can watch in November 2025.

A Man on the Inside Season 2 — Stream on Netflix November 20, 2025 Netflix Charles Nieuwendyk (Ted Danson) is back for another case in A Man on the Inside season 2, and this time he's on a mission to help Wheeler College president Jack Berenger (Max Greenfield). Posing as a professor, Charles needs to figure out where the threats are coming from...and maybe get swept away by music teacher Mona (Mary Steenburgen) along the way.

Missing: Dead or Alive? Season 2 — Stream on Netflix November 24, 2025 Netflix This Netflix show is for anyone who can't get enough true crime. There are a variety of new cases that'll grip you from start to finish.

Stranger Things Season 5 — Stream on Netflix November 26, 2025 Netflix Y'all, I have been waiting YEARS for this Netflix show to finally come back. The final installment of the hit series finds Eleven, Steve, Will, and the rest of the gang in Hawkins, which has been infiltrated by the Upside Down and occupied by the military. They have one last chance to defeat Vecna — if he doesn't win over Will first. Volume 1 drops on November 26, followed by Volume 2 on Christmas Day and the Finale on New Year's Eve.

Death By Lightning — Stream on Netflix now Netflix This period drama follows James Garfield, the 20th President of the USA, and his relationship with Charles Guiteau. Charles was obsessed with the President...and ended up being the one to kill him.

Sesame Street — Stream on Netflix now Netflix Sesame Street is moving on over to the streamer, meaning it's the newest Netflix show. The official logline promises the series "features characters you love, fan-favorite segments," but that it'll have brand new ways to stay engaged, meaning it's perfect for anyone who grew up on the show — and their littles.

Selling The OC — Stream on Netflix now Netflix Get ready for the coolest real estate around, and plenty of office and city drama to boot. These agents are determined to be the best in the Oppenheim Group, but rumors, high-stakes listings, and busy schedules threaten to topple everything.

The Beast in Me — Stream on Netflix now Netflix In this Netflix show, Claire Danes plays an author whose writer's block is totally killer — until she meets her new neighbor Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), who was at the top of his game before his wife disappeared and he became the prime suspect. Finally, she's able to write, but is the cat and mouse game that follows worth it?

