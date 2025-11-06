This Insane 'Stranger Things' Theory Is The Only Way I Want The Show To End

Stranger Things season 5 is dropping on November 26, and there's one theory that's so good, I don't want the show to end any other way. The series, which opens on November 6 with Will Byers' (Noah Schnapp) disappearance and the arrival of super-powered Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), premiered in 2016 and turns a group of rag tag outsiders into heroes.

While Will's friends and family try to figure out what happened to him in the real world, little do they know they're actually battling an evil villain named Vecna who resides in the Upside Down, a dimension of darkness and terror.

I firmly believe that Eleven is the key to closing the gate between Hawkins, Indiana and the Upside Down once and for all, and there's one theory that would bring the whole story full circle in the most beautiful way.

Keep reading for the most beautiful Stranger Things theory ever before the show drops on Netflix.

This beautiful 'Stranger Things' theory is the perfect way to end the series. For years, I've had a theory (and a hope) that the gang in Stranger Things wouldn't just defeat the Upside Down and the forces of Vecna, but they'd turn it into a place of beauty instead of a place of nightmares. Netflix confirmed that the series finale is called "The Rightside Up," which could hint that we'll actually see Eleven use her powers to flip the Upside Down, well, upside down, changing it into a dimension of light. And not only would that be such a beautiful way to end the series — a visual representation of the hope and love the show promotes — but it would also provide the perfect opportunity to bring back all the characters we've lost. Stranger Things is notorious for introducing secondary characters we all fall in love with...and then killing them. It looks like fan favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) won't return after all (Ross Duffer revealed, "Sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground,"), but if El is able to turn the hellish landscape of Vecna's palace into a heavenly resting place for Eddie, Barb (Shannon Purser), Bob (Sean Astin), Alexei (Alec Utgoff), and all the other characters we've said goodbye to over the last decade, I'd simply cry.

And viewers are hoping the finale title indicates we get a happy ending. Netflix I'm not the only one who loves the idea of an inverted Upside Down (um...Rightside Up). "Eleven should take Vecna's place as the new ruler of the Upside Down and make it into a paradise," one Reddit user wrote. "'the rightside up' just confirms to me that stranger things 5 has a happy ending," an X user adds, while another jokes, "the last episode of st5 being the rightside up makes me sick." But don't worry, Stranger Things fans: David Harbour called the finale "the best episode they’ve ever done.” However, I will point out that if we learn in the finale that the whole show was actually one big D&D game, I'm going to lose my marbles.

