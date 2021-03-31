Dr. Aditi Teaches Brit About Stress Management
Dr. Aditi Nerurkar is a Harvard-trained physician and public health expert with 20 years of experience exploring the link between stress and resilience. In this week's episode, she shares her proven tips for feeling less anxious, breaking our doom-scrolling habit, and adopting a more optimistic outlook on stress.
She also gives us a three-word mantra that can greatly help reduce our stress by grounding us in the present moment: Stop, breathe, and be. Listen in to learn more about what Dr. Aditi terms "popcorn brain," her thoughts on how multitasking can negatively impact our well-being and stress levels, and how to cope with decision fatigue. Enjoy today's show, and find us on Instagram @britandco for more.
