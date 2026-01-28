Super Bowl LX: Your Guide To The History-Making Halftime Show

Calling all music fanatics! If you, like me, are only tuning into the Super Bowl and pregame show to hear your favorite artists perform live, you’re not alone. While I’ve tried my very hardest to get into the sport (my fam literally drools over football), it’s just never really been my thing.

I will be attending my cousin’s annual Super Bowl watch party, and while I’m not the biggest football fan, I admit it’s a lot of fun. From the popcorn and chicken wings to the football-shaped cookies and balloons, I really get excited about how much effort she puts in. And while I love the enthusiasm and camaraderie of the sport, what I’m really here for is my faves: Bad Bunny, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones. The trio will be individually performing during the Super Bowl LX pregame show and halftime show, and I personally cannot wait to see their musical chops. Belt it, babes!

Here’s everything you need to know about the Super Bowl Pregame Show and the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2026.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show? Monica Schipper/Getty Images If you’ve been living under a rock, you might not have heard the exciting news. Bad Bunny will be the main performer at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. Bad Bunny became a massive success in the late 2010s and into the 2020s. He is very passionate about his Puerto Rican culture and is proud to represent his home. The Super Bowl has done a lot in recent years to bring more diversity into its performances, with Kendrick Lamar performing in 2025 and Usher the year before. Bad Bunny is another step in the right direction. Bad Bunny is the first Latino solo singer to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and the first to sing the entire show in Spanish. The musician is nothing but grateful for the chance to sing in front of millions. He expressed his gratitude, saying (via NBC), “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown…this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela que seremos el halftime show del Super Bowl.”

What time is the Super Bowl halftime show? You can expect the Halftime Show to begin around or after 8 PM EST on February 8.

What time is pregame for the Super Bowl? Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy You can expect to watch the other exciting musical performances amid the pregame, which will air on February 8, 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kickoff for Super Bowl LX is around 6:30 PM ET, which means you can tune into the pregame earlier in the afternoon.

Who's in the pregame show for the Super Bowl? According to online sources, Charlie Puth will be belting “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Meanwhile, Brandi Carlile will offer her singing chops with “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

I don’t know about you guys, but I am so looking forward to the Super Bowl this year, solely because of these outstanding musical performances. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!