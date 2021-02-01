13 Super Savory Snack Recipes for the Super Bowl
This weekend, football fans will be rooting for either the Chiefs or the Buccaneers as they go head to head during the biggest football game of 2021. For this year's Super Bowl (and its awesome commercials), you've gotta have solid eats for your fam or pod-watching crew. Here are a baker's dozen of savory snacks perfect for Super Bowl Sunday.
Plant-Based Stuffed Peppers
Plant-based can still mean hearty. Proof: these stuffed "sausage" peppers filled to the brim with flavor and protein. (Beyond Meat)
Mini 7 Layer Dip Tostadas
Forget the hunt for that perfectly long tortilla chip that magically picks up all seven layers of your seven layer dip – put it all in one in bite. (via Brit + Co.)
Mini Corn Dog MuffinsA new take on the corn dog, in mini form! (via Iowa Girl Eats)
Buffalo Chicken Pull Apart BreadWhat do you get when you add buffalo chicken to monkey bread? This delicious-looking concoction. (via Host the Toast)
Football-Shaped Zucchini FrittersHow adorable are these? We’d love to do a whole series of veggie fritters with this theme in mind. (via Hungry Happenings)
Pizza Pretzel Poppers
Wow. Adding these to our must-make-now list ;) (via Will Cook For Friends)
Fried Buffalo Goat Cheese Balls
Not jamming on buffalo chicken? Make buffalo goat cheese instead. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Spinach Artichoke Mini Muffins
Need a little more veggie? Mini muffins to the rescue. (via Brit + Co)
Buffalo Chicken WontonsSuch a fun and different take on buffalo chicken. (via The Improv Kitchen)
Loaded Rosemary Fries with Beer-Braised BeefThe title of this dish kind of says it all. So. Much. Flavor. (via Busy Mommy)
Cheese Twists
Love the ease of this recipe – it definitely lends itself to some culinary improv. (via Cooking With My Kids)
Super SlidersInside out cheeseburger sliders, pulled pork with chipotle slaw, and portobello pesto. Done. (via Brit + Co.)
Pigs + Peppers in Bed
Our take on the classic pigs-in-a-blanket. Snuggle up! (via Brit + Co.)
What's your go-to Super Bowl snack? Share with us @BritandCo!
This post has been updated from a previous post.
The idea of home took on a whole new meaning as soon as sheltering in place and lockdowns became a regular thing in 2020. And it wasn't all bad. We got back to cooking at home, bonding with our partners/families/housemates and pets, and we did a bit of redecorating. In fact, home decor and furniture sites saw huge growth (more than a billion global visits in March 2020 alone) as a result of the pandemic.
The New Hygge<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4NDU0MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDc3NzY4NH0.b5mMkAr53ylATx1FegOBQ82rORssRzwzb5mnDnh9v2I/img.jpg?width=980" id="018a4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="83ebde83c7fe24dc26f3daaa7b1af7b2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1100" data-height="1650" /><p>"2021 will be about creating connections to each other, to ourselves, to nature," says Etsy's trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson. "We're embracing <em>friluftsliv</em>, the Norweigan concept of getting outdoors – think of it as the new hygge." That means turning your home into a nature haven, with <a href="https://www.brit.co/easy-to-care-for-indoor-plants/" target="_blank">indoor plants</a> that clear the air, provide peace of mind, and hint to the great outdoors, especially giving us a boost during grey winter days.</p>
Spaces Reimagined<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4NzkxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODU5Mjc5Nn0.WgkbktVSlXqGCnNT2UhoIliWO5XiIcre48caYgoPK1Y/img.jpg?width=980" id="76852" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca514cb2b31357e78a497bda001dcb12" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="3200" data-height="4800" /><p>"We added workspaces to our living rooms, classrooms into our kitchens, and gyms to our bedrooms," says Isom Johnson.This year, she says we're reimagining our homes and incorporate pieces that help restore balance to our multi-functional spaces. (On Etsy, there has been a 399 percent increase in searches for wall or foldable desks, a 159 percent increase in searches for Murphy beds, and a 134 percent increase in searches for room dividers.)</p><p>"Halls and entrances now have a new function: sanitize ourselves before entering the rest of the house, plus a place to store loose items we don't want to bring into our clean areas," says Alexa Backal, head of design for <a href="https://casai.com/en?currency=USD" target="_blank">Casai</a>, a boutique travel rental company, which brings us to a new Covid-era of design.<br></p><p><br></p><p style="text-align: center;"><strong>SHOP FOR THE HOME</strong></p>
Balcony Table<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MDY1OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0Mjk4Njc3NX0.X4QRUJJMIYCHUsjct1C387uP0odWSmmib9ZvwiyEmlw/img.jpg?width=980" id="bec6f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f9882725adb2b869b84df0001e86ae65" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="794" data-height="530" />
Entry Hooks<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MjU3OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NDc0MzcwMn0.X7hjwYugq4tnlTD4AWAojfooJWBIudXWQC_rjegf2Kk/img.jpg?width=980" id="570ca" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c3a4be6440e1c8e43c2cdb0954095a62" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="683" data-height="1025" />
Bike Wall Holder<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MDM2NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDU0ODE0OX0.iSKS3PMo4ozJskKWosK3yc3FquLyOzK3rvdEj5feS1g/img.jpg?width=980" id="1612a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c13586c0632d80671f67a44d5842c20b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="794" data-height="529" />
Kid Fold-Out Desk<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MDU3NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTczNzA2NX0.5PGeY8s77owMUL4hJu-murPNKmQWy9rR2_GkAeYhz9U/img.jpg?width=980" id="db228" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9600c5b52b7088bafc01a1c3a6b3c5d7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="794" data-height="596" />
Grandmillennial<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4OTc1NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTQwMTY5Nn0.nZqEgs6NFRmJrw9e-dos53XWsY423940LmI9iMSxV6A/img.jpg?width=980" id="9fa52" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a65d79167844cfcb8385749390e443f2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1920" data-height="1440" /><p>From cottage-core to crochet to neoclassical design, millennials are feeling nostalgia for (and coveting) their granny's decor in what some are calling <em>Grandmillennial</em> style. "I think Grandmillennials and sustainability actually go hand in hand. This trend is all about younger generations who love design and decor that we might culturally view as "old lady" or grandma-ish," says Alessandra Wood, VP of Style at online interior design service <a href="http://modsy.com/" target="_blank">Modsy</a>. That means ruffles, Victorian wallpaper like William Morris prints and antiques, anything you'll find at a flea market or your grandma's garage!</p>
Art Deco<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MDc1NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjQ3NjMwM30.RvCyBBpv0YcYWCM-6Zwr3tPOEAG7QHTdSz3UzhgimSg/img.jpg?width=980" id="31b79" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0ad097073d69d3108491bb37d1a39c80" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="5087" data-height="3634" />
Photo: Marius Chira<p>"Art deco is here to stay in 2021," says <a href="https://nylonconsulting-dot-yamm-track.appspot.com/Redirect?ukey=13SlMtNZ76DV52bZyncUCPPsHCtfpzs3A1r9yZk0xJSo-831740962&key=YAMMID-22079569&link=https%3A%2F%2Falexanderdohertydesign.com%2F" target="_blank">Alexander Doherty</a>, interior designer based in NYC and Paris. "Art deco design works very well in contemporary decors because of its sleek minimalism and the quality that comes from the pureness of lines. It is the mixture of what is old and new that gives a space character." After all, it is the roaring '20s!<br></p>
Joyful Botanicals<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MTAxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NzkxMTg1N30.p669TTpFJHTRZqoemHVmQKRjW2s2VAfjHgWXmARn7JM/img.jpg?width=980" id="b257d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="34ccde6398e515c833739e0b86c8cf37" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="2400" data-height="2833" /><h1></h1><p>Get ready to embrace blooms in winter and beyond. Botanical walls, bedding, upholstery and more are making a big comeback. Barbara Karpf, founder and president of DecoratorsBest, says wallpaper like this <a href="https://www.decoratorsbest.com/products/york-garden-party-mural-ri5190m-wallpaper" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">York Garden Party Mural</a> ($128) are an affordable way to add drama to your home. "Murals are art in their own right. They cover the wall and provide unique art at the same time," she says.</p>
Flexible Design<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MTI1NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjEwMTY0Mn0.8FFkw5ekcndjbALUND8nW-vcKMqjjAFMJcjtFu4WVVk/img.jpg?width=980" id="2a5e4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1cc77c1b0fcce3a4f67d32cbaf8d158b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="3000" data-height="4500" />
Photo: George Ross<p>"I am seeing a lot of enclosed kitchen spaces as opposed to large family room/ kitchen areas that are open to the rest of the home," says CEO and cabinet designer <a href="https://nylonconsulting-dot-yamm-track.appspot.com/Redirect?ukey=13SlMtNZ76DV52bZyncUCPPsHCtfpzs3A1r9yZk0xJSo-831740962&key=YAMMID-22079569&link=https%3A%2F%2Fpeacockhome.com%2F" target="_blank">Christopher Peacock</a>. But within the closed kitchens are more open plans and less built-in cabinetry. "An eclectic organic feel of mixed textures and materials is very welcoming and bistro like, and this is certainly popular," says Peacock.</p><p style="text-align: center;"><strong>SHOP FOR THE HOME</strong></p>