36 One-Bite Appetizers Everyone Will Devour At Your Super Bowl Party
The Super Bowl is the perfect opportunity to dig into your favorite one-bite appetizers. From guacamole to jalapeño poppers and wings to queso, the options really do feel endless. But Super Bowl snacks aren't only about the chips and dip! If you're anything like us, you'll be too wrapped up in the game (and the halftime show, of course) to think about making a whole dinner, so your apps need to be delicious and filling.
These bite-size appetizers know how to rack up *lots* of flavor points, but also boast some health bonuses, too. Whether you're serving up something cheesy or keeping things vegan, make sure to stock up on paper plates, napkins, and themed toothpicks for your Super Bowl appetizer recipes. Then, let everyone dig in!
Even if your team didn’t make it to the finals this year, we know you’ll have a blast at your Super Bowl shindig if you invite a few of these bite-size appetizers along!
The Best Super Bowl Appetizers You Can Devour In One Bite
Smoked Salmon Poke Bites
If you and your crowd love sushi, then you can't go wrong with serving these salmon bites. They feature all the best parts of a classic roll (rice, fresh fish, and ripe avocado), with a hands-on approach that doesn't require any utensils. (via Brit + Co)
Cheesy Steak Keto Tacos
Going keto is one way to really cut your carbs quickly, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up all of your guilty pleasures – especially for occasions like the Super Bowl. This simple recipe lets you keep Taco Tuesday alive, even on a specialty diet. Make them mini for a marvelous bite-size snack! (via Brit + Co)
Herb-Stuffed Mushroom Bites
Nothing says bite-size quite like stuffed mushrooms! Make these tiny football-inspired snacks to up your ‘shroom game. (via Brit + Co)
Buffalo Chicken Taquitos
These one-bite appetizers are as easy as rolling up shredded chicken, cheese, and hot sauce into small tortillas and baking them for 15 minutes. Make sure you have extra ingredients on-hand – these will be done in a flash! (via Brit + Co)
Bacon Pastry Twists With Beer Cheese Dip
Honestly, you may not even need to dip these pastry twists into any sauce. The flaky bacon-and-cheese-stuffed pastries are satisfying enough when eaten solo, but we've included a delightful beer cheese recipe to go with just in case. (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Butter Board
The great thing about this Super Bowl appetizer is that it is completely customizable. Fill it with fruits, dips, and edible flowers, or make it into a sweet board with honey and chocolate chips. This concept is best served with single-bite waffles and crackers! (via Brit + Co)
Tomato Confit Toast
If you want to serve something on the lighter side, opt for this tomato confit which features fresh tomatoes cooked in olive oil. Eat a spoonful over crunchy toast for the perfect football season finger food – or just dig into the jar with a spoon! (via Brit + Co)
Greek Stuffed Mushrooms
Pack a bunch of veggies into one bite with these stuffed mushrooms that feature tomatoes, olives, and peppers all in one. This is one of the best Super Bowl appetizers to make since you can customize what you put in each mushroom. (via Brit + Co)
Vegetarian Pigs-In-A-Blanket
Boost the flavor of vegetarian pigs-in-a-blanket by swapping bland tofu-based dogs for some scrumptious meatless sausage links instead! Ketchup and mustard are still encouraged, of course. (via Brit + Co)
Gluten-Free Baked Avocado Fries
Panko breadcrumbs keep these baked avo fries crunchy and satisfying, but yield to a creamy avocado interior to keep your tongue guessing. Bite size appetizers don't get as good as this! (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Potato Skins
Vegans love junk food as much as anyone else, so this dish packed with loaded potato skins should definitely be on your game day menu if you have any meatless guests coming over. But who are we kidding? Your meat-lovers will love this recipe, too. (via Brit + Co)
Spanakopita Quesadillas
This one-bite appetizer combines two cuisines we love: Mexican and Greek! Turns out, spinach and phyllo pastry make great alternatives to regular flour tortillas. Once cooked, slice these 'dillas into tiny triangles so everyone gets a taste. (via Brit + Co)
Crispy Cheese Pickle Chips
Here's an easy Super Bowl app to throw together: all you need is some cheese and super-salty pickle chips, and you have a winning appetizer! (via Cabot Creamery)
Shrimp Tostada Bites
Forget about a plain ol’ shrimp cocktail, and opt for these vibrant tostadas for your Super Bowl get-together instead! There are so many different colors, flavors, and textures that your taste buds and your stomach will love you. (via Pizzazzerie)
Brown Sugar-Glazed Turkey Meatballs
Each of these marble-size meatballs packs a huge flavor punch. You’ll enjoy sweet, savory, and slightly spicy sensations all at once. Grab a few because you'll *definitely* want more than one of these one-bite appetizers. (via Diethood)
Cauliflower Wings with Buffalo Yogurt Dip
These cauliflower wings are a great veggie alternative to chicken wings: just grab one head of cauliflower, some olive oil, and salt. Then, get your wing-like flavor when you dip into the Buffalo-style yogurt dip in this recipe. Yum! (via Cabot Creamery)
Summer Cracker One-Bite Appetizers
Super Bowl appetizers just got so much more colorful. These healthy cracker bites are easily customizable and make a gorgeous statement using different veggies among your snacky spread. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Vegan Chicken Nuggets
Everyone should be able to enjoy your Super Bowl appetizers, so make sure you prep something for the plant-based eaters in your circle! These tofu "chicken" nuggets are delightfully crispy and super flavorful for chowing down on in between quarters. (via Two Spoons)
Asian Meatball Sliders
Game day favorites like sliders and meatballs join this recipe to form some truly great Super Bowl appetizers. Adding some spiced pickles on top brings an irresistible tang to each bite! (via Give It Some Thyme)
Bananas Foster Chex Mix
A lot of Super Bowl appetizers are savory, so aim to bring a little sweetness to the table with this caramelized, nutty Chex mix! Serve it in a big bowl, or spoon some into mini muffin liners for personal portions that you + your guests can snack on throughout the game... if they last that long, that is! (via SweetPhi)
Roasted Winter Vegetable Kabobs with Sesame Tahini Dipping Sauce
Football food doesn’t have to be heavy. Colorful roasted veggie skewers do the trick too, especially when served with a silky sesame tahini dip! You can reuse this recipe for different sports games throughout the year — just swap the veggies for what's in season. (via Hello Veggie)
Jalapeño Poppers
Spice things up with these cheesy, crowd-pleasing poppers! These are some of the *best* Super Bowl appetizers since they don't take super long to make and end up tasting oh-so heavenly. (via Cabot Creamery)
Cheesy Garlic Bread
And the crowd goes wild! For this ooey-gooeygarlic bread, of course. When it comes to one-bite Super Bowl appetizers, garlic bread just can't be beat. Everyone loves a carb! (via Averie Cooks)
Bacon-Wrapped Hearts of Palm
Crispy, smoky bacon wrapped around tangy hearts of palm is an elegant Super Bowl appetizer that’s even better when served with a dip made from caramelized shallots and olives. We're salivating already! (via Eclectic Recipes)
Sweet Potato Chorizo Cheese Balls
These cheese balls have everything a famished sports fan could want: biscuit mix, cheese, sweet potatoes, and sausage. Consider your search for one-bite appetizers over! (via The Cookie Rookie)
Rainbow Crudité with Fire Feta
Spicy feta cheese and a carefully selected variety of veggies prove that crudité doesn’t have to be boring. Your vegetarian party guests will thank you for this one! (via The View From Great Island)
Air Fryer Cajun Sausage Bites
Fiery homemade sausage bites are more flavorful than what you can buy in a plastic tube, and you can cook them in the air fryer to reduce the amount of oil needed to cook them until crispy on the outside. (via Cotter Crunch)
Cornmeal Popovers with Herb Honey Butter
The herby honey butter that partners up with these one-bite appetizers is so good. It really elevates the snack to a higher level. Score! (via The Original Dish)
Marinated Tortellini Skewers
Transform tortellini from entrée to appetizer by marinating the cooked pasta in an herb-infused olive oil mix and threading it onto skewers along with mozzarella, peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, and basil. This is one of the best Super Bowl appetizers that's giving elegance. (via Give it Some Thyme)
Sticky Thai Meatballs
Keep the grape jelly and ketchup where they belong — far away from your meatballs. Instead, opt for a recipe that uses dynamic flavors like Thai curry paste, ginger, and fish sauce to season the meal. This one also combines chili flakes, soy, rice vinegar, and honey for the sticky-sweet sauce. (via My Food Story)
Low-Carb Parmesan Crisps
Impress your friends with a batch of homemade Parmesan crisps that'll use up that bag of shredded cheese in your fridge. They’re low-carb, which means you can eat… all of them, right?! (via Savory Tooth)
Ginger Sesame Chicken Potstickers
There are two things that set these juicy chicken potstickers apart. First, they’re encrusted with sesame seeds, so the bottoms are extra-crunchy. And second, they’re dunked into a sticky pomegranate sauce for an unexpected burst of fruity flavor with each bite! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Instant Pot Deviled Eggs
Every Super Bowl party needs a tray of deviled eggs, which are usually still the first thing to go from the snack bar! Make a big batch in your Instant Pot and keep the stovetop free for whipping up a pot of your famous game day chili. (via Skinny Taste)
Dill Pickle Pinwheels
Pinwheels are the ultimate Super Bowl appetizer because they're full of flavor that you can enjoy in one bite. All you need to make these easy Super Bowl appetizers are dill pickles, flour tortillas, scallions, garlic powder, vegan cream cheese, and dill seasoning. (via This Wife Cooks)
Fried Goat Cheese Balls with Spicy Sage Honey
Instead of baking the usual fried mozzarella sticks this year, try this fried goat cheese recipe instead! The spicy sage honey sauce makes it a perfect mix of sweet and savory. Your guests won't be able to get enough! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Stuffed Mushrooms
This stuffed mushroom recipe is so good, it should be in the hall of fame for one-bite appetizers! (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
What kinds of Super Bowl appetizers will you be making this year? Let us know in the comments and check out our Pinterest for the latest food content!
