Brit + Co Logo

Looking for sweet cookie recipes ,

the latest fashion trends and inspo ,

or a way to up your calligraphy game?

We'll help you find something amazing ✨

The Conversation (2)
Amanda Lahey
Amanda Lahey
19 Jul, 2020

I know these are meant for entertaining but the are so incredibly great for kids aslo and so beyong good/ I've made a few of these now but the stuffed mushroom bites were so unexpectedly delicious, can't wait to make them as a dinner night appetizer!

Vatsala Bahal
Vatsala Bahal
22 Oct, 2020

The parmesan crisps are so good! I would give a 10 out of 5!

Trending Stories

tv
TV

Romantic Drama Series "Alice & Jack" Will Fill The "Normal People" Void In Your Life

Horoscopes
Lifestyle

Your February Horoscope Is Here — See What's In Store For Your Sign

style
Fashion

15 Ann Taylor Sale Finds I’m A Little Too In Love With

Organization
Organization and Cleaning

18 Must-Have 2024 Calendars to Keep You On Track In Style

Creativity
Today's Must Reads

Make A 2024 Vision Board In 5 Simple Steps

home
Homepage featured

23 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama and Baby Will Love

Drink
Food

You'll Never Guess The Secret Ingredient In Starbucks' New Drinks

tv show
TV

Reese Witherspoon's "Big Little Lies" Season 3 Is Officially Happening

Go Behind the Scenes with Brit
Feel better, get smarter, and LOL a little… every week.
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service

Trending Topics