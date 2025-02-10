Wow, Taylor Swift Just Got Booed At The Super Bowl — Here’s How She Reacted

Anyway, here's Taylor Swift's reaction to getting booed during the Super Bowl...even though she was literally just supporting her boyfriend.

Well, it looks like the dads, Brads, and Chads are back. The, which took place in New Orleans' Caesars Super Dome on February 9, saw the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head again. Swifties all around the country (myself included) were excited to seesupporting her BF, Chiefs' tight end— that is, until she was shown on the big screen and everyone booed. Yep, that's right, an entire stadium! Full of grown people!

Taylor Swift was just as confused by the boos as I am. During the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift was shown on the big screen (as were a variety of other celebs, might I add). The crowd immediately begins to boo, and you can see Taylor's face morph into confusion before she seems to ask, "What's going on?" When Taylor began dating Travis Kelce in September 2023, and started showing up to Chiefs' games, NFL fans were not happy with how many times she was shown onscreen...despite the fact the NFL reported viewership was up by 7 percent that season and her attendance seemed to get families to spend more time together. Plus, hello, she can't control how much airtime she gets. “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she said in a TIME Magazine interview in 2023. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once...I’m just there to support Travis.”

"'Taylor Swift ruined football," one X user jokes. "And yet they’re the ones bringing taylor into the conversation whenever they talk about football." "[People] got tired of being fed Taylor swift," another counters. "[People] tuned in to watch solely football and the camera has to pan to her every sec." But by that logic, shouldn't y'all boo the NFL? My friends and I, who aren't usually interested in football, kept waiting to see Taylor onscreen again but unfortunately after getting booed, she was barely shown, if at all. I love a competition and whatnot but when that competitiveness turns into genuine meanness (and edges other people out of enjoying a nationwide event), I'm left just feeling a little confused.

Before showing up to the Big Game, and showing off her white outfit (to match the Chiefs' visitors uniforms perhaps?), the biggest question on everyone's minds was whether Taylor would invite Blake Lively amid the actress' It Ends With Us drama (and their rumored feud). Well, Blake was not in attendance this year — but the "Shake it Off" singer was seen with Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Alana Haim, Este Haim, Danielle Haim, as well as Donna Kelce, Jason and Kylie Kelce, and her family Scott Swift, Andrea Swift, and Austin Swift of course! A family that watches football together stays together.

What was your favorite part of the Super Bowl last night? Aside from seeing Taylor Swift's super cute outfit, mine was watching The 10 Best Super Bowl Commercials For 2025.