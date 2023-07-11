Target Circle Week is July 9-15: Free Gift Cards With a Qualifying Purchase
Target Circle Week is in full swing! With all the Prime Day commotion, you might be wondering what Target Circle Week is. This is Target's biggest sale of the year that is available for Target Circle members, which is a free-to-join program. It’s a rival of Amazon’s Prime Day with great deals, up to half off select items. What’s even better is that you can shop however you want, in stores or online, in case there’s something you’d prefer to see beforehand.
Plus, if you spend $40 on health and beauty products, you’ll earn a $10 gift card, and if you spend $50 on household items, you can earn a $15 gift card. As a Target Circle member, you can get personalized deals every day of the year. Take a look at some of our top picks from the store’s wide selection of discounted items during Target Circle Week!
Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Courtesy of Target
This single-serve coffee maker from Keurig is perfect for small spaces as it's only about 5- inches wide. It can brew up to 12 ounces in minutes, and you can even take it with you on the go. It’s truly the perfect small coffee maker for those who can’t go a day without their caffeine fix.
$59.99 (was $89.99) - See it on Target.com
Beats Studio3 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones
Courtesy of Target
These great Beats Studio3 headphones are exactly what you need for gaming or listening to your favorite playlist. They have noise-canceling technology and give you up to 22 hours of listening time. Plus, at a $150 discount, you can’t go wrong with these great headphones.
$199.99 (was $349.99) - See it on Target.com
JBL Flip 6 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Courtesy of Target
This portable and powerful JBL speaker is ideal for taking to the beach or pool, as its waterproof technology will keep it safe. It has wireless streaming, eco-friendly packaging, and up to 12 hours of playtime — more than enough for a beach party.
$129.99 reg $149.95 - See it on Target.com
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum
Courtesy of Target
This versatile Shark vacuum is great on both hard floors and carpets. It has swivel steering for maximum maneuverability and a crevice tool for those hard-to-reach places. It’s great for daily cleaning and for those unexpected messes.
$129.99 (was $199.99) - See it on Target.com
Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop
Courtesy of Target
This incredible and professional vacuum mop by Shark is exactly what you need for easy home maintenance. With its sanitizing power, you can get clean floors without hassle, in a fraction of the time. It has adjustable steam settings, a two-sided steam pocket, and a lightweight design.
$59.99 (was $109.99) - See it on Target.com
Kiara Pérez studied Marketing and HR at the University of Puerto Rico. She started writing as a way to pass the time and found it to be a great way to communicate and share information with a larger audience. In her downtime, you can find her gushing about her favorite TV shows and spending time with her beloved pets.