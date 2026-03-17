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A unique collab between King and acclaimed author Benjamin Percy.

Master of Horror Returns: Inside the Post-Apocalyptic World of Stephen King's 'The End Times'

Person in "American Vampire" shirt; next to "The End Times" book cover.
Getty | Bad Hand Books
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryMar 17, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
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Stephen King fans, stand up. It’s your time to shine, because the master of all things dystopian is lending his legendary voice to a gripping new project. While the 78-year-old author is treading familiar waters, he’s doing so in an experimental new way that bridges the gap between classic horror and modern serial storytelling.

The upcoming release, The End Times, takes us back to a post-apocalyptic world where the vast majority of the population has been wiped out by a global pandemic. Sound familiar? For long-time fans, this setup mirrors King’s magnum opus, The Stand. However, rather than following the survivors of Captain Trips, The End Times introduces us to an entirely new ensemble of characters navigating a world 10 years after the collapse.

Here's everything we know about the new release.

Lighthouse atop a cliff surrounded by autumn trees, overlooking a wavy sea under a cloudy sky.

Luke Tanis on Unsplash

The Story: A Newspaper at the Edge of the World

The narrative stars Mary Poole, a determined journalist in the small town of "North End," Minnesota. In a landscape of isolation and political lies, Mary discovers an old printing press and begins publishing the titular newspaper to unite her community. As she searches for the truth behind the pandemic, she finds that rebuilding society is just as dangerous as the virus itself.

Smiling man with a beard wearing a green shirt, against a dark background.

Photo: Eric Mueller

Is It a Solo Project?

This is a unique collaboration between King and acclaimed author Benjamin Percy (The Ninth Metal, Wolverine). While Percy is the lead writer, King provides "special contributions" that tie the story directly into his wider multiverse. The project originally launched as a real-world, monthly subscription newspaper, but is now being expanded and collected into a full-length hardcover volume.

Person in red coat in field with skeletal hand in background, "The Stand" cover.

Amazon

The "Bachman" Connection

In a move that will delight die-hard fans, King’s contributions are written under the pseudonym Claudia Inez Bachman—the fictional widow of Richard Bachman (King’s own famous alter ego). By using this byline, King has confirmed that The End Times "shoulders up" to the same universe as The Stand, opening the door for subtle cameos and deep-lore connections that only seasoned fans will spot.

Stack of old, yellowed newspapers bound with string on a stone surface.

Getty

When Can You Read It?

If you missed the monthly serial, you can still get the complete story. Bad Hand Books and Barnes and Noble have opened preorders for the hardcover edition, The End Times: Volume One, which is scheduled to hit shelves in March 9, 2027.

Between this and King's other massive 2026 project—the long-awaited Talisman sequel, Other Worlds Than These—it’s clear that even after 60 years, the King of Horror is only getting started.

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