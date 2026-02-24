"If It Ain't Broke": Why Stephen King Fans Are Torn Over 'The Mist' Remake

Stephen King has a lot of beloved classics and great adaptations of those stories, even if he absolutely hates what Stanley Kubrick did with The Shining. However, The Mist seems to really fly under the radar these days, despite how much of a success it was upon initial release. The novella, published in 1980, follows the residents of a fictitious town in Maine (because, of course) as they try to survive a horrible supernatural mist that has taken over their town.

In a desperate attempt to survive, the remaining residents gather at a supermarket for shelter. But just when you think this is your typical man vs. nature story, you realize the real enemy is not the mist, but your fellow neighbor. How will these townies survive in such an enclosed space with all the endless drama brewing between them? Will anyone make it out alive? When it comes to King, you honestly never know.

Here's everything you need to know about The Mist remake.

Details On The New Stephen King Movie Adaptation Getty While The Mist has already been adapted for the screen, we’ll soon receive an updated version. And the best part? It will be directed by Stephen King-adaptation native, Michael Flanagan, who’s no stranger to successfully bringing the author’s darkest stories to life on the big screen. Flanagan’s previous movie adaptations of King’s best-selling novels include Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep, which are widely considered fan favorites for cinephiles and Stephen King enthusiasts alike.

What To Know About Former Adaptation IMDB The King 1980 novella was adapted for the screen in 2007. The film was directed and written by Frank Darabont and starred Thomas Jane, Laurie Holden, and Marcia Gay Harden. Sadly, since the new adaptation was announced just recently, there haven’t been any reveals about the cast.

When Will The Movie Be Released? IMDB Since the film is still in early production, we unfortunately don’t have an official release date yet. Stay tuned for future updates.

Is There A Trailer? IMDB Sadly, no trailer has been released yet, but stay tuned! In the meantime, here's the original 2007 trailer.

What Are Fans Saying About The Mist Adaptation News? Getty It seems like fans have a very mixed reaction when it comes to recent news about The Mist being adapted once more by Flanagan. While some fans can’t wait to see their favorite novella come to life again for the big screen, others think there’s no point in reviving something that’s already golden and doesn’t need fixing. One user took to the Yahoo! comment section , writing of the adaptation, “If it's not broke, don't fix it.” Another user agreed, commenting, “Hollywood is out of ideas and flops are adding up.” Yet another commenter expressed more enthusiasm for The Mist and the adaptation news, simply commenting, “One of my favorites.” It seems audiences are unsure what to think about the upcoming adaptation. However, Flanagan will likely deliver another pleasing and accurate adaptation.

