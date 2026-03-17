'The Gilded Age' Season 4 Opens With A Surprising Time Jump. Here's Everything We Know.

Donna Murphy surprised us all when she posted a video of her fitting for The Gilded Age season 4 — and revealed we'll actually see season 4 open after a time jump.

"And here we go! 1st fitting for Lina Astor for Season 4 of @gildedagehbo," she said on Instagram. "Corset & boots laced up, & happy to be stepping into 1886."

Yeah, ICYMI, the season 3 premiere took place in 1884, a full two years ahead of the season 4 premiere. Now this isn't the craziest time jump of all time (not like Dune 3's 17-year time jump. That's just wild), but it will definitely be interesting to see where Bertha (Carrie Coon), George (Morgan Spector), Marian (Louisa Jacobson), and Peggy (Denée Benton) are with some distance from that season 3 cliffhanger.

Here's everything we know about The Gilded Age season 4 plot before the show premieres on HBO and HBO Max.

What is The Gilded Age season 4 about? In The Gilded Age season 4, Bertha (Carrie Coon) has to deal with the fallout of all her work to climb the social ladder in season 3 — and its affect on both Society and her family. George (Morgan Spector) leaving her in the finale was one plot twist I didn't see coming and I need them to make up STAT!! Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) is looking to regain her position in Society while Marian (Louisa Jacobson) sets out for a new adventure. And, for the record, Marian and Larry (Harry Richardson) is another couple that I need to accept their happily ever after because I just need them to be together. Meanwhile, the recently-engaged Peggy (Denée Benton) also has a difficult task as she tries to get her future in-laws to accept her. But with all the challenges she's overcome so far, I have no doubt that they'll fall in love with her the better they get to know her.

Let us know what you're most excited to see in The Gilded Age season 4 in the comments.