First 'Dune: Part 3' Trailer: Timothée Chalamet's Buzz Cut & a Pregnant Zendaya 17 Years Later

The first Dune: Part Three trailer is finally here after Timothée Chalamet teased the movie with a pretty unsettling poster of his character Paul Atreides on March 16. The new movie (which premieres in theaters on December 18, 2026 alongside Avengers: Doomsday) takes place 17 years (!!) after the events of the second movie end with Paul and Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) engaged and Chani (Zendaya) taking off on a sand worm. Well, it looks like things are only getting more distressing throughout Dune: Part 3.

“If the first movie was more of a contemplation, like a boy exploring a new world, and the second one being a war movie, this one is more action-packed and tense,” director Denis Villeneuve said during a Q&A after the trailer launch (via Variety). Paul's “dealing with the consequences of having too much power, and he is trying to figure out how to get out of this cycle of violence. As an Emperor who can see the future, he’s kind of invincible. But there are people trying to overthrow him.”

Keep scrolling to find the first Dune: Part Three teaser trailer, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Robert Pattinson.

See Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya in the 'Dune 3' trailer. The Dune: Part Three trailer opens with Paul humming and some gorgeous shots of the Arrakis desert. Then Chani begins asking what they'll name their child if it's a son or daughter. We also get plenty of shots of the oncoming war as Paul tells us "war feeds on itself" — and when he asks Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) how his father handled the power, she simply responds that Leto (Oscar Isaac) never started a war. It's clear that Paul is drunk on his power, and I'm wondering what (if anything) will be able to stop him...I'll admit I've only read the first book so this plot is unknown territory to me. Throughout the trailer we get glimpses of Princess Irulan, Duncan (Jason Mamoa) — who, if you remember, was killed in the first movie — and Paul's sister Alia (Anya Taylor-Joy). “She carries the weight and the wisdom of generations and generations in her head. She’s never in a singular conversation. It’s kind of everything everywhere, all at once," Anya says. "And the one thing that she really feels most strongly about is her love and devotion to her brother, because that is the only person who’s ever made her feel like she makes sense.” Alia is willing to do just about anything for her brother, “to various degrees of insanity.”

Warner Bros. Pictures But another shock is the first look at Robert Pattinson's new character Scytale — especially since the styling looks so similar to Sting as Feyd-Rautha in the original Dune. Maybe this is a wink to the old adaptations? “You can’t really tell whose side he’s on. That’s kind of what makes him quite interesting," Robert Pattinson said during the Q+A. “I wouldn’t say he’s a conventional bad guy, as such. He might even be a good guy. Who knows? I will also find out when I see the movie. It’s an extremely fun character to play and the look of it is quite extraordinary.”

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