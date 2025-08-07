Everything You Need To Know About 'The Gilded Age' Season Finale After THAT Shooting

Here's everything you need to know about season 3 The Gilded Age season finale episode, airing on HBO and HBO Max August 10, 2025.

After a season of relational distress and a surprising amount of life-threatening incidents,is coming to an end on August 10, 2025. If you're wondering, "What happens to George in The Gilded Age?" after the shooting at the end of episode 7, or "Does Marian marry Larry in The Gilded Age?" after she called their engagement off, you're not alone. I haven't been able to stop thinking about those questions either. Well, hopefully we get more answers in The Gilded Age. Here's everything you need to know about how to streamfinale episode (and how to rewatch all the episodes leading up to it).

Where can I watch season 3 of The Gilded Age season finale? You can watch The Gilded Age season 3 finale on HBO and HBO Max on August 10, 2025 at 9 PM EST.

How many episodes is Gilded Age season 3? HBO The Gilded Age season 3 has 8 eight episodes. Here's the official release schedule: Season 3, Episode 1 "Who is in Charge Here?" premiered June 22, 2025

"Who is in Charge Here?" premiered June 22, 2025 Season 3, Episode 2 "What the Papers Say" premiered June 29, 2025

"What the Papers Say" premiered June 29, 2025 Season 3, Episode 3 "Love is Never Easy" premiered July 6, 2025

"Love is Never Easy" premiered July 6, 2025 Season 3, Episode 4 "Marriage is a Gamble" premiered July 13, 2025

"Marriage is a Gamble" premiered July 13, 2025 Season 3, Episode 5 "A Different World" premiered July 20, 2025

"A Different World" premiered July 20, 2025 Season 3, Episode 6 "If You Want to Cook an Omelette" premiered July 27, 2025

"If You Want to Cook an Omelette" premiered July 27, 2025 Season 3, Episode 7 "Ex-Communicated" premiered August 3, 2025

"Ex-Communicated" premiered August 3, 2025 Season 3, Episode 8 "My Mind is Made Up" premieres August 10, 2025

Who's in The Gilded Age season 3 cast? HBO In The Gilded Age season 3, we see all our favorite characters return: Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

as Marian Brook Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

as Peggy Scott Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

as Bertha Russell Morgan Spector as George Russell

as George Russell Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn

as Agnes Van Rhijn Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

as Ada Brook Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

as Gladys Russell Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

as Larry Russell Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn

as Oscar van Rhijn Taylor Richardson as Bridget

as Bridget Phylicia Rashad as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland

as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland Brian Stokes Mitchell as Reverend Frederick Kirkland

as Reverend Frederick Kirkland Jordan Donica as Dr. William Kirkland

as Dr. William Kirkland Merritt Wever as Monica O'Brien

as Monica O'Brien Bill Camp as J.P. Morgan

as J.P. Morgan Leslie Uggams as Mrs. Ernestine Brown

as Mrs. Ernestine Brown LisaGay Hamilton as Frances Ellen Watkins Harper

Is there a season 4 of The Gilded Age? HBO Yes, we're getting a Gilded Age season 4! The renewal was announced on July 28, in between episodes 6 and 7. “We couldn’t be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season,” Head of HBO Drama Series and Films Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a 'cant-miss it' entertainment experience from week to week, and we’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season.”

Where did they film Gilded Age season 3? Barbra Nitke / HBO The Gilded Age films around Newport, Rhode Island and places in New York like Albany, Troy, and Hudson Valley. The third season filmed during the summer of 2024.

Who are the Russells based on in The Gilded Age? HBO The Russels are inspired by William Kissam Vanderbilt and his wife Alva, who rose to prestigious wealth in the mid-1800s.

Is Gilded Age season 3 done? Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO The Gilded Age has one more episode, and then it'll be back for season 4!

Check out A Complete Breakdown Of The Gilded Age Characters Who Were Real People for even more!