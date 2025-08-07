Tune in this weekend!
Everything You Need To Know About 'The Gilded Age' Season Finale After THAT Shooting
Here's everything you need to know about season 3 The Gilded Age season finale episode, airing on HBO and HBO Max August 10, 2025.
Where can I watch season 3 of The Gilded Age season finale?
You can watch The Gilded Age season 3 finale on HBO and HBO Max on August 10, 2025 at 9 PM EST.
How many episodes is Gilded Age season 3?
The Gilded Age season 3 has 8 eight episodes. Here's the official release schedule:
- Season 3, Episode 1 "Who is in Charge Here?" premiered June 22, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 2 "What the Papers Say" premiered June 29, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 3 "Love is Never Easy" premiered July 6, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 4 "Marriage is a Gamble" premiered July 13, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 5 "A Different World" premiered July 20, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 6 "If You Want to Cook an Omelette" premiered July 27, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 7 "Ex-Communicated" premiered August 3, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 8 "My Mind is Made Up" premieres August 10, 2025
Who's in The Gilded Age season 3 cast?
In The Gilded Age season 3, we see all our favorite characters return:
- Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook
- Denée Benton as Peggy Scott
- Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell
- Morgan Spector as George Russell
- Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn
- Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook
- Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell
- Harry Richardson as Larry Russell
- Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn
- Taylor Richardson as Bridget
- Phylicia Rashad as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland
- Brian Stokes Mitchell as Reverend Frederick Kirkland
- Jordan Donica as Dr. William Kirkland
- Merritt Wever as Monica O'Brien
- Bill Camp as J.P. Morgan
- Leslie Uggams as Mrs. Ernestine Brown
- LisaGay Hamilton as Frances Ellen Watkins Harper
Is there a season 4 of The Gilded Age?
Yes, we're getting a Gilded Age season 4! The renewal was announced on July 28, in between episodes 6 and 7.
“We couldn’t be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season,” Head of HBO Drama Series and Films Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a 'cant-miss it' entertainment experience from week to week, and we’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season.”
Where did they film Gilded Age season 3?
The Gilded Age films around Newport, Rhode Island and places in New York like Albany, Troy, and Hudson Valley. The third season filmed during the summer of 2024.
Who are the Russells based on in The Gilded Age?
The Russels are inspired by William Kissam Vanderbilt and his wife Alva, who rose to prestigious wealth in the mid-1800s.
Is Gilded Age season 3 done?
The Gilded Age has one more episode, and then it'll be back for season 4!
