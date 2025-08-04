Um, Did 'The Gilded Age' Just Kill ANOTHER Character?

Last week's episode of The Gilded Age left fans — and Oscar — shocked when John Adams was hit by a passing carriage. Well, fans were in for an even bigger shocker this week with episode 7, "Ex-Communicated," because it looks like another major character might have met their end. So it goes without saying that you should save this recap for after you've seen The Gilded Age season 3, episode 7...trust me.

Here's your official recap for The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7, "Ex-Communicated," streaming on HBO Max now.

'The Gilded Age' is giving a bit of 'Gossip Girl.' The Gilded Age season 3, episode 7 sees Ward McAllister publish his scandalous account of the New York upper society...before immediately getting thrown out. (Sounds very Dan Humphrey and Gossip Girl if you ask me.) And it turns out that Andre was spilling the Russells' secrets the whole time. So she, too, is thrown out. Our favorite ladies are pretty busy — Ada's hosting an important suffrage meeting with Francis Watkins Harper, while Bertha agrees to take over the Newport ball for the season. Politics and parties in the midst of grief and scandal? There's nothing more New York, honestly.

Did Marian and Larry break up? HBO Oscar is still grieving the loss of John Adams, with Marian's comfort and support. His emotions are further compounded and even complicated when he inherits some money and a summer house from his late lover. Marian might just be in need of some comfort and support herself after calling off her engagement to Larry (remember how she thought he'd been unfaithful?). Ugh, will the couples on The Gilded Age ever know peace?! Thankfully, when Marian helps Jack find a new place to live, he promises Larry didn't do anything wrong, so hopefully Marian will forgive him sooner rather than later. These two are just meant to be together.

Who shot Mr. Russell in The Gilded Age? HBO Max For his part, Larry blames the misunderstanding on Bertha, and then moves to the Union Club. George is also staying at the Union Club, where he's looking to purchase railroad shares, and more importantly, mess with Russell Sage and Mr. Clay's plans. But when a mysterious messenger arrives at George's office, he shoot's the assistant before firing on George and the screen cuts to black. WHAT! “We’ve painstakingly built, over the course of this season, quite a midlife crisis for George Russell,” actor Morgan Spector tells Variety. “There was a sense of he got to the top of this mountain. He can’t really go any higher. Do you go mad? Do you find other mountains to climb that are even more treacherous?” "You should be very worried," he adds. "In the 19th century, gunshot wounds from up close were extremely dangerous. Many people didn’t survive them. I don’t have a contract for next season yet, so who knows?" Don't say that Morgan!! George has to survive! I can't deal with another Spencer and Alex situation. At the very least I hope he wakes up and reconciles with Bertha. Gosh, August 10 can't come soon enough.

How many episodes are there in season 3 of The Gilded Age? HBO The Gilded Age has 8 episodes total, meaning we get the season finale next week, August 10, 2025. Here's the full release schedule: Season 3, Episode 1 "Who is in Charge Here?" premiered June 22, 2025

