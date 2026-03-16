If you can't get enough of The Madison, then I have good news for you: Kevin Zegers told me in our exclusive interview that the cast has already filmed season 2. I'm totally obsessed with this show and can't wait to see what adventures are coming in future episodes.

"We just finished the second season, but like this idea of history with people [comes through the screen] and I think that just innately happens when you spend a lot of time with people," Zegers says. "I think part of the beauty of being up there — it's a really small town. There's 10 of us or 12 of us there, and the crew all live there. It's like we all go hiking or we go out, it's a very communal vibe. We obviously all go to work and bust our —ss for 10 or 12 hours, but my memories are going hiking and then having breakfast with people and just getting to know [them], and I think that's probably what translates in the show, especially as it goes on."

Keep reading for all the info we have on The Madison season 2. And watch the finale of the first season on Paramount+ March 21, 2026.

Wait, so The Madison season 2 is already filmed? Paramount+ Yes, new episodes of The Madison have already been shot! In addition to Kevin Zegers telling Brit + Co about his experience, Ben Schnetzer (Van Davis) updated Woman's World on the process. “We shot season 2 already,” he said. “We just wrapped it not long ago and I’m incredibly excited to share both seasons with an audience. It was a real thrill to be able to come back and revisit these characters and revisit this story, and revisit this beautiful landscape that we filmed in.” “Working on this show was as fun as you would imagine,” he added. “Being able to learn from and work with these folks was an absolute gift. It was such a thrill and so much fun and so enriching. They’re so good at what they do, and it’s challenging, but they also make sure that you show up to work feeling confident, which was a real highlight of this job for me.”

Where can I watch The Madison season 2? Paramount+ We don't have an official release date for season 2 yet, but fingers crossed we see new episodes on Paramount+ in 2027.

Who's in The Madison season 2 cast? Paramount+ It looks like we can expect the full The Madison cast to return for a second season — except Matthew Fox. “This is a contained experience for me in the show, and I’m very happy about that,” he said in an interview with TV Insider. “It’s been an incredible experience.” The Madison cast includes: Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn

as Stacy Clyburn Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn

as Preston Clyburn Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh

as Paige McIntosh Patrick J. Adams as Russell McIntosh

as Russell McIntosh Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese

as Abigail Reese Amiah Miller as Bridgette Reese

as Bridgette Reese Alaina Pollack as Macy

as Macy Ben Schnetzer as Van Davis

as Van Davis Kevin Zegers as Cade Harris

as Cade Harris Rebecca Spence as Liliana Weeks

as Liliana Weeks Danielle Vasinova as Kestrel Harris

What is The Madison season 2 about? Paramount+ Before we find out which direction season 2 will take, you'll have to tune into the finale on March 21. But no matter how season 1 wraps up, there's no doubt that season 2 will have just as much heart and emotion.

Where is The Madison filmed? Paramount+ The Madison filmed on location in the Madison River Valley in Montana, and in Texas, from August to December 2024.

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