We haven't even seen The Madison season 2, and we're already getting a third season. TBH, all I needed to watch was the first installment to know that this Taylor Sheridan show (starring Kurt Russell, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Patrick J. Adams) is one of my favorite series of the year. It's emotional, so human, and features truly beautiful relationships between sisters, friends, and mothers & daughters.

And we're going back to Montana because The Madison season 3 is on its way. Here's what we know.

'The Madison' season 3 is an exciting update for TV fans. Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Okay, admittedly we don't know much. The Madison season 2 hasn't come out yet, and we don't even know when it will debut. Although considering the series premiered in the spring of 2026 (to 8 million viewers, BTW), it's safe to assume we'll see new episodes in the spring of next year. And if the show films its third season this year, we might just see it in the spring of 2028. I am a huge fan of these yearly drops (especially when the episodes air weekly). Season 1 and 2 both feature six episodes, and only time will tell how many we get for round 3.

Paramount+ The Madison is about the Clyburn family, who travel from Madison Ave to the Madison Valley after a tragedy. Faced with a brand new way of life, these women grieve, heal, and experience the wild west for the first time. The cast includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Matthew Fox, Kurt Russell, and Will Arnett. Considering the entire series revolves around Michelle's character Stacy, it's almost guaranteed she'll return, along with the rest of the Clyburns.

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