We finally have a brand new look at Taylor Sheridan's The Madison. As someone who's lived on on the East Coast my entire life, the Midwest has always held a certain fantasy quality for me. Mountains, wide open spaces, deserts — it sounds like a different world! So it should come as no surprise that once I entered Paramount's Yellowstone universe, I never wanted to leave.



There are plenty of TV shows in Taylor Sheridan's world to pick from, from Yellowstone to 1883 to 1923, and the creator isn't slowing down anytime soon. The next installment will be set in 2024 and we FINALLY have a look at the incredible cast. While we've seen Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, and Tim McGraw in other projects, this show is led by the incredible Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russel. I'm already obsessed.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Yellowstone spin off, The Madison, before it premieres on Paramount+ in 2026.

What is the 2024 Yellowstone spinoff going to be about? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ The new Yellowstone spinoff is titled The Madison, named for the Madison River valley in central Montana. While Yellowstone has always centered around the Dutton family, The Madison will follow "wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law's tragic deaths in a plane crash," according to TVLine. I'm sure we'll see the Duttons again — but whether they become this new family's friends or rivals remains to be seen.

Who's in The Madison cast? Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery The Madison cast is truly incredible, and features some of the hottest names in TV: Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn

as Stacy Clyburn Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn

as Preston Clyburn Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh

as Paige McIntosh Patrick J. Adams as Russell McIntosh

as Russell McIntosh Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese

as Abigail Reese Amiah Miller as Bridgette Reese

as Bridgette Reese Alaina Pollack as Macy

as Macy Matthew Fox as Paul Clyburn

as Paul Clyburn Ben Schnetzer as Van Davis

as Van Davis Kevin Zegers as Cade Harris

as Cade Harris Rebecca Spence as Liliana Weeks

as Liliana Weeks Danielle Vasinova as Kestrel Harris

What is the release date for The Madison? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ The Madison premieres on Paramount+ March 14th, 2026.

Where can I watch The Madison Yellowstone spinoff? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ The Madison will be debuting all its episodes on Paramount+, which is where you can see all of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe shows right now.

How many episodes with the new Taylor Sheridan show have? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ There will be six episodes total, so you can expect the release date to look like this: Season 1, Episode 1 premieres on Paramount+ March 14, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ March 14, 2026 Season 1, Episode 2 premieres on Paramount+ March 21, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ March 21, 2026 Season 1, Episode 3 premieres on Paramount+ March 28, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ March 28, 2026 Season 1, Episode 4 premieres on Paramount+ April 4, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ April 4, 2026 Season 1, Episode 5 premieres on Paramount+ April 11, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ April 11, 2026 Season 1, Episode 6 premieres on Paramount+ April 18, 2026

Will Matthew McConaughey be in The Madison? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ No, even though Matthew McConaughey was originally attached to the TV show, he never officially joined. Michelle Pfeiffer will star as the lead. “Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace,” Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, tells THR. “She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, The Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”

What are the new Yellowstone spinoffs? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ In addition to Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923, and The Madison, we'll also see 1944 in the near future. Here's a rundown on each cast! Yellowstone season 5 stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, and Jefferson White.

1923 season 2 stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Sebastian Roché.

1883 stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert, Gratiela Brancusi, and Billy Bob Thornton.

The Madison stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, and Matthew Fox.

Marshals stars Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Brecken Merrill, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, and Logan Marshall-Green.

1944 comes to Paramount soon.

Follow us on Facebook for all the news and updates on The Madison you don't want to miss.

This post has been updated.