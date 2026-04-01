The official trailer for The Other Bennet Sister is finally here! BritBox's new (and unofficial) Pride and Prejudice sequel follows middle child Mary Bennet (Ella Bruccoleri), who leaves Longbourn for the thrills of London. And while she's there, she makes some new friends...and meets a few handsome strangers.

What is The Other Bennet Sister about?

While her sisters find love with Netherfield Park's new masters, the ever-curious Mary Bennet leaves the country behind to stay with Mr. and Mrs. Gardiner in London. She's used to being in her sister's shadow, but on her own for the first time, Mary has to figure out what she wants for her life.

"It's a joy to see cameras rolling on our vibrant, witty and clever new take on Jane Austen's beloved world," BBC Drama's Director Lindsay Salt says in a statement. "With a pitch perfect cast led by Ella, Ruth and Richard, The Other Bennet Sister will be an irresistible treat for viewers when it launches on the BBC."

Executive producer Jane Tranter adds, “We have been working behind the scenes on The Other Bennet Sister for many years now, and Janice’s brilliantly observed characters have lived and grown in our imaginations throughout that time as Sarah has been working on the scripts. So our actors had a lot to live up to — and I can honestly say that this is the ensemble cast of our dreams."