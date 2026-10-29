Mckenna Grace is quickly becoming one of my favorite celebrities ever. Not only has the 20-year-old actress been in some of the most popular projects of all time, but she's simply cute as a button. Up next, she's starring as Maysilee Donner in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (in theaters November 20, 2026), and at the first premiere of the film, she showed up in a glammed up version of the arena. Yes, you read that right. I'm literally obsessed, so let's just dive right into the look.

Keep reading for Mckenna Grace's best Sunrise on the Reaping outfits.

Mckenna Grace Wears Almee Couture For the 'Hunger Games' London Screening Lionsgate Mckenna Grace wore a beautiful Almee Couture dress that features the mountains, flowers, and crystal clear skies of the arena from the 50th Hunger Games. I won't spoil too much of the story if you're unfamiliar, but let's just say the beauty of the arena is very intentional.

Lionsgate Like this is such a slay, I literally can't get over it. The texture of all the different beads and sequins, not to mention the 3D flowers, adds such visual interest that makes you just want to stare at the dress for an indefinite amount of time.

Lionsgate The flower petal earrings with soft glam makeup is the perfect nod to the rosy, spring-like atmosphere of the arena (at least, at first glance) but also lets the dress take center stage. With her hair pulled back and the barely-there makeup, her look doesn't have competing elements! Yeah, I'm going to be talking about this for a long time.

Are you excited for Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping? Let us know in the comments and check out The Best Mckenna Grace & Mason Thames Moments From Regretting You for some laughs.