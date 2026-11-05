There's a detail everyone is missing in the first look at The Other Bennet Sister Christmas special, and we literally need to talk about it because it makes me emotional when I think too hard about it.

So in the first season of The Other Bennet Sister, which you can watch on BritBox right now, we see Mary Bennet really come into her own for the first time. And there's one detail that proves it!

Keep reading for the sweet detail about The Other Bennet Sister Christmas special that makes it so much better! Watch the first season on BritBox now.

'The Other Bennet Sister' shows us a new side of Mary. BritBox Mary Bennet travels to London with her aunt and uncle and meets so many new people and ends up learning more about herself and what she likes and what she wants in a different way than she's ever had the opportunity to before. And one very specific avenue she pours herself into is clothes, and specifically very bright color combinations. And I think there's probably a two-fold element to this. She both feels confident in bright colors, obviously, but also from her perspective, it might be the first time that she's ever had agency and choice in something like picking out her clothes and the way that she will be perceived by other people. One of the most iconic looks from the show is this blue dress and pink Spencer look.

Bad Wolf/ James Pardon, Courtesy of BritBox In the new 3-part Christmas special, we see that same bold, colorful approach to Mary's wardrobe. But there is something a little bit more sophisticated and polished. Now that she's secure in herself, her relationship with Tom, and her relationship with her sisters — there are all these new layers to her life now that she's been honest with herself and honest with other people for the first time. I just love the idea that now that she knows herself better, Mary also knows what she's doing. The first time around, all of the bright colors and her stumbling around society showcased she wasn't quite sure what she was doing. Now she's making these choices intentionally. And I think that's really beautiful. She's confident, she's in love, and it's Christmas. Literally, what could be better than those things?

I'm so excited for The Other Bennet Sister Christmas special to come out. Let me know what your favorite part of season one was and if there's anything specific you'd love to see in this Christmas special. Make sure you follow Brit + Co for all of the TV updates, analysis, and interviews you definitely don't want to miss.