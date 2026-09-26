The Remarried Empress is coming to Hulu on November 4, and it's the perfect romance show for anyone who loves drama. Hulu dropped the trailer for the show, inspired by the NAVER WEBTOON, on September 15, 2026. I can already tell I'll be obsessed.

According to the official trailer, the series is a "high fantasy romance", which means it's full of wonder, intrigue, and beautiful world building. Plus, since it's a TV show instead of a movie, there are multiple installments you can take your time watching. It's the perfect format!

Here's everything you need to know about The Remarried Empress, coming to Hulu this November 2026.

'The Remarried Empress' is the ultimate fantasy epic. In The Remarried Empress, we meet Empress Navier and Emperor Sovieshu, who are married and rule over the Eastern Kingdom. Even though they have a somewhat steady relationship, their love is lacking — especially when the Emperor falls in love with a runaway slave instead of pouring into his marriage. Navier agrees to the new arrangement...as long as they can get divorced and she remarries Crown Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom, their rival. Talk about juicy!

'The Remarried Empress' cast is truly remarkable. Hulu We'll see Shin Mina as Empress Navier, Ju Jihoon as Emperor Sovieshu, Lee Jongsuk as Crown Prince Heinrey, Lee Seyoung as the escaped slave name Rashta. Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choongyeol wrote the script and Cho Suwon served as director. The Remarried Empress premieres on Hulu with four episodes on November 4, 2026 and will premiere two new episodes every week until the finale on November 25. That means there are 10 episodes total. It sounds like November is going to be a month of steamy romance before the holiday season truly starts. I can't wait.

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