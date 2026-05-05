Our Hulu Era: Everything We’re Binging This May From 'Bride Wars' to 'Star Wars'

Here are the most exciting shows and movies we're dying to see this month.

I’ve definitely been in my Hulu era lately. Whether I’m looking for a high-stakes adventure or a mindless laugh, the platform has become my go-to "digital weighted blanket." Honestly, the library has never felt richer than it does here in 2026, and May’s lineup is no exception. This month, my queue is a beautiful, chaotic mix of cinematic history and pure comfort food

Bride Wars (2009) My ultimate comfort movie. Whenever I'm stressed after a long day at work, I pop a bottle of champagne, pick up some chocolate-covered strawberries, and dive into this staple chick flick. Such a guilty pleasure favorite!

Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977) Where it all began. Applauded as one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time, A New Hope introduces fans to Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, and Han Solo as they embark on life-altering adventures. It doesn't get more magical than this.

Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Ask any Star Wars fanatic what the best movie of the franchise is, and the vast majority will point to The Empire Strikes Back. The worldbuilding is already established and the characters are familiar at this point. Now, there's room for endless drama, personal romances, and a whole lot of turmoil. There's a reason it still holds up as a cinematic classic.

Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) The final film that ties everything up in the most satisfying way possible. It's a stirring, emotionally resonant adventure full of hurdles, bravery, and unconditional friendship. An essential watch if you're going through the trilogy.

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson shine in this gripping period piece, based on the bestselling novel by Philippa Gregory. It explores the lives of Anne Boleyn and her sister, following messy affairs, betrayal, scandal, heartbreak, and bloodshed. A must-see for fans of the historical genre, particularly anyone drawn to the Tudor era of England and the drama of the 1500s.

White Chicks (2004) In need of a good laugh? Say no more. White Chicks is a hilarious (albeit ridiculous) movie that's packed with sharp one-liners, slapstick comedy, and surprisingly heartfelt moments of love and friendship. Plus, with a sequel officially in development, now is the perfect time to revisit the original.

Camp Rock (2008) I always swore I wouldn't let the "nostalgia bait" get to me. But with Camp Rock 3 on the horizon for Disney+, I couldn't help revisiting the one that started it all. This film was considered pure cinema by me and all my friends during middle school. We couldn't get enough of Demi Lovato's performance alongside the Jonas Brothers, regardless of how meme-worthy it may seem now.

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