The 5 Best Hulu Shows to Watch in June 2026

Here's every new Hulu show premiering in June 2026.

If you have been keeping tabs on the Brit + Co social channels, then you know that I'm absolutely obsessed with the new series Not Suitable for Work from Mindy Kaling. But this new apartment/workplace sitcom (think Friends or New Girl) is only one of the new shows coming to Hulu this month. Here are all the series you don't want to miss.

Doctor on the Edge — Airing on Hulu now Hulu This comedy-medical drama (I bet that's a combo you didn't know you needed) is a new K-drama that follows a plastic surgeon who has to leave his regular work for a year to serve as a public health doctor on an island. Naturally, he's afraid of the ocean.

Not Suitable for Work — Airing on Hulu now Hulu These 20-somethings (played by Ella Hunt, Avantika Vandanapu, Will Angus, Jack Martin, and Nicholas Duvernay) are just trying to survive life in New York (relatable). From relationship issues to problems at work, and everything in between, this Hulu show will totally fill the void left by all those old school sitcoms.

Alice and Steve — Watch on Hulu June 8, 2026 Hulu In Alice and Steve, the titular characters (played by Nicola Walker and Jemaine Clement) quickly go from best friends to enemies when Steve starts dating Alice’s 26-year-old daughter (Yali Topol Margalith). Yikes.

Million Dollar Nannies — Watch on Hulu June 18, 2026 Hulu Meet your newest reality TV show obsession. These nannies are taking care of the fanciest Ibiza kids. This is sure to be one wild ride.

The Bear season 5 — Watch on Hulu June 25, 2026 FX/Hulu The fifth and final season of The Bear will pick up right after that bombshell at the end of season 4: Carmy has decided to quit the restaurant, and give it to Sydney and Richie. Hopefully before the credits roll on the final episode they'll finally earn a Michelin star.

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