The #1 Item People Want In 2023 So Far? Uniqlo’s $20 Shoulder Bag
The Lyst Index for Q1 of 2023 just dropped, revealing the year’s hottest brands and products. The report makes some surprising suggestions, as a $20 shoulder bag from Uniqlo reigns as the #1 product.
To find the world’s hottest products, Lyst’s formula filters more than eight million items by volume of social media mentions alongside searches, page views, interactions, and sales in the Lyst app.
The #1 Item
Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag ($20)
Retailing at $20, The Uniqlo Mini Shoulder Bag is the cheapest product ever featured in The Lyst Index. This comes as no surprise, considering its sheer virality on TikTok (59 million views) sold out the bag multiple times this year.
It’s as basic as shoulder bags get – but its basic-ness offers a whole world of styling possibilities. Since you can snag it in eight different colors, you're sure to find a match for the majority of your wardrobe. The shape fits snugly against the body, and has no distracting embellishments to flaunt.
Predicting Trending Fashion
@oldloserinbrooklyn The top 10 products of q1 (january-march) 2023. Really interesting patterns here that point to uniformity, affordability and restraint in the fashion cycle. Data is from Lyst Insights. #trendcycle#lyst#fashiontrends#bottegaveneta#skims#adidasgazelle♬ original sound - Mandy Lee
@oldloserinbrooklyn on TikTok theorizes we’re heading towards a “season of uniformity” in the trend cycle. It makes sense, considering the current state of our economy. Inflation and price gouging puts less money in consumers’ pockets, meaning they’ll be opting for high-end statement pieces (though we did peep some on the Lyst Index report, like the Rick Owens Kriester Sunglasses) less frequently, and reaching for affordable basics instead. With the majority of consumers sporting the same or similar basics, we may not see as much explicit elegance in fashion.
