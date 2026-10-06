Already Rewatched 'Verity'? 3 Huge Changes Amazon Made From the Book

Keep reading for the biggest differences between the Verity movie and the book.

Okay, if you walked out of Verity thinking, "I do not remember that from the book"...literally same. So let's talk about some of the biggest differences between Verity by Colleen Hoover and the new movie starring Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway. You can see the movie in theaters now!

The Crawford family totally changed. Amazon MGM Studios The first difference between the Verity movie and the book is the Crawford family is completely different. In the book, Verity and Jeremy have three children, Crew and twin daughters, Chastain and Harper. But the movie completely removes Chastain and just leaves Crew and Harper as twins instead.

Lowen doesn't sleep walk. Amazon MGM Studios Another thing that's missing from the film is Lowen sleepwalking. In the book, she actually sleepwalks while she's staying in the Crawford house, and eventually she ends up in Verity's bed at one point. Lowen's dream sequence (you know, where she imagines kissing Jeremy and then he suddenly turns into Verity) maintains some of that tension and suspense, but the lack of sleepwalking does remove some of that creepy feeling from the book.

But Lowen does take over Verity's life. Amazon MGM Studios The movie also leans further into the idea that Lowen is basically slowly taking over Verity's life. Yes, she's not only finishing her books, but she's becoming closer to Jeremy, and somehow becoming intertwined with this family and eventually going full "I'm replacing you in your life." So the dynamic between Lowen and Verity onscreen feels more intentional as the story builds up all these details between them.

Verity readers, which changes from the book surprised you the most? Let us know down below in the comments, and if you want to stay updated, make sure to follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more entertainment updates as we get near the end of 2026.