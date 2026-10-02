'Verity' Movie Review: Dakota Johnson's Steamy New Thriller Has More Shocks Than Depth

This story contains spoilers for the Verity movie.

Verity, in theaters now, is an absolutely insane ride and we need to talk about it. Based on the book by Colleen Hoover, the story follows an author named Lowen (Dakota Johnson) who gets hired by Jeremy (Josh Hartnett) to finish the work of his wife, a famous author named Verity (Anne Hathaway). She's been rendered catatonic after an accident, so Lowen goes to their home to finish the novel and basically, the story just goes buck wild from there.

Keep reading for Brit + Co's Verity movie review, and see the movie in theaters now.

Dakota Johnson's 'Verity' is the perfect movie to kick off fall 2026. My favorite thing about the Verity movie is definitely the tone and the aesthetic. Every element of the film is so chilly and cool-toned in a way that translates the tone of the story into the visuals. And it perfectly contrasts Jeremy and Verity's home, which is so warm and cozy, but also mysterious. I never knew what was around the corner (both in the script and in the home), and the storytelling and the sets complement each other very well. I love a thriller, so I was constantly oscillating between not knowing what's coming and then reeling from the secrets that Lowen uncovers. So at the very least, Verity got an audible reaction out of me on multiple occasions. And I think a marker of a good movie is anything that starts a conversation and actually gets a reaction out of viewers. Brady Wagner, who plays Jeremy and Verity's son Crew, is a standout for me; he's so adorable and I wanted him to have infinitely more screen time! This is definitely a plot-driven story rather than an opportunity for the stars to lose themselves in the roles, so the jump scares are more memorable than the acting choices for me.

But there are more shocks than depth. Amazon MGM Studios I am adamantly against infidelity plot lines — I don't think they're hot or sexy, and I don't want to be told by the script that I should root for them. Even though I was unfamiliar with the story, I could tell that Jeremy and Lowen were going to end up having an affair. It felt a little gratuitous and steamy for the sake of shock value, and I don't think it added anything to the story. However, I will say that every choice lends itself to the idea that none of the characters are necessarily good people. Each of the three main characters are so complicated, and obviously the whole hook is that we don't know who's telling the truth. It felt like as a viewer, I couldn't actually trust any of them. There were moments that felt like Lowen, Jeremy, or Verity acted out of character, or made a decision that didn't have enough build-up, but overall, it made me reflect on the ideas of truth and morality. By the time the credits roll, you're left wondering, who's telling the truth? Your guess is as good as mine.

You can see 'Verity' in theaters now. Amazon MGM Studios Overall, Verity is an eerie and unexpected film that has all the fall vibes you're craving, but it focuses on more shock value than depth. However, with a hot cast and gorgeous visuals, I think it's a film that audiences will love. I give it 3 out of 5 stars.

Let us know in the comments what you thought about the Verity movie. Do you think Verity, Lowen, or Jeremy are villains? Let's talk about it. Make sure you follow Brit + Co on Facebook for all the celebrity interviews and exclusives you definitely don't want to miss.