I was hoping going into CinemaCon that the Amazon MGM Studios presentation would show off a first look at Colleen Hoover's newest adaptation for Verity...and boy oh boy did they deliver. Convention attendees got a first trailer for the movie (which will be released soon!) and while readers know this is Colleen Hoover's most shocking book, the movie promises to be just as wild.

Here's a full breakdown of the Verity trailer we saw at CinemaCon 2026. Spoilers ahead!

The CinemaCon-exclusive 'Verity' trailer shows so much drama. #cinemacon #dakotajohnson #annehathaway #fyp ♬ Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter @britandco Yeah this is going to be nuts. #verity The exclusive look at the movie shows exactly what we know from the book: Jeremy Crawford (Josh Hartnett) hires Lowen (Dakota Johnson) as a ghost writer after a car accident leaves his author wife Verity (Anne Hathaway) essentially catatonic...supposedly. But as Lowen gets to know more about the family, it appears that not all is as she expected. One shot features Lowen looking out the window to see Verity staring right at her. She screams, and I definitely jumped. The Verity trailer has some truly shocking moments, from Verity being interviewed on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast (featuring a cameo from Alex) to Lowen supposedly hallucinating and kissing both Jeremy and Verity, this is one psychological thriller that's actually going to mess with your head.

But while the psychological elements are the core of the film, the footage was surprisingly visceral too. I'm sure Anne Hathaway is going to give another knockout performance as Verity, and I can't wait to see the way she plays off of Dakota Johnson. This definitely feels like the kind of movie you want to see in theaters if you love the book. The presentation ended with everyone getting a copy of the book so you best believe I will be reading it before the movie comes to theaters on October 2, 2026!

Are you excited for the Verity movie trailer? Let us know which scene from the book you really want to see in the movie on Brit + Co's Facebook.