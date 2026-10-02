The Steamiest 'Verity' Hot Takes From a Movie Editor

Spoilers for Verity ahead! My most pervasive and strongest thought after watching Verity was, what did I just watch?

I have so many thoughts and hot takes, so let's just get into it because this movie is one wild ride you have to see to believe. The story, based on Colleen Hoover's book of the same name, follows Lowen (Dakota Johnson), who agrees to work for Jeremy (Josh Hartnett) to complete his wife Verity's (Anne Hathaway) books after she's involved in an accident. And it doesn't take Lowen long to realize she's in way over her head.

Keep reading for Brit + Co's Verity hot takes, and see the movie in theaters now.

Infidelity isn't sexy. Amazon MGM Studios Okay, potentially my hottest take, and I will die on this hill. Infidelity to me is not sexy. It's not hot, and it's not something I want to be rooting for. I could tell an affair between Lowen and Jeremy was coming, and that was one aspect of the story that I did not love, nor did I like.

The characters are compelling because they're untrustworthy. Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube One aspect of the story that I thought was really interesting from a narrative perspective, is that you can't tell if any of the three main characters are actually good guys or bad guys. They all did things that made me wonder who I was supposed to trust, which, of course, is the theme of the film. You don't know who's telling the truth. You don't know who you can trust. Normally I'm a sucker for old school "good guy versus bad guy" so the complicated, nuanced, three-dimensional element of having main characters who are gray and potentially antiheroes...I'm not sure how I felt about it, except that I was like, "Okay, I'm somewhat following."

Dakota Johnson rocks. Amazon MGM Studios Okay, speaking of Lowen, I don't know how you feel about this, but I actually love that when I see Dakota Johnson onscreen, I know it's Dakota Johnson. I think that's a really interesting, 2020s iteration of movie stars being back. It reminds me of everybody wanting to see movies because Glenn Powell is in them, not necessarily seeing a movie just because of the story and the characters. And I feel the same way when I watch a movie with Dakota Johnson. I love Dakota Johnson, and it does not bother me that she always has the same hairstyle, more or less wears the same style; that woman is going to wear a messy bun and a white button down, and I love her for that. Do you agree with me that that is kind of the return of the movie star, or do you disagree?

I didn't like Verity. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/Amazon I'm so sorry. I love Anne Hathaway, but I just could not get on board with Verity's voiceovers. I could tell it was supposed to sound elevated and sophisticated, but unfortunately it didn't work for me.

Move over Dakota & Anne, Brady Wagner stole the show! Brady Wagner/Instagram Brady Wagner was the best part of the movie for me. Every time he came on screen, my mood immediately got better.

The plot stuck with me...in a bad way. Amazon MGM Studios Unfortunately though, the actual plot of the movie did leave me feeling a little disturbed, and also a little nauseous. But it's safe to say that means I was very affected by it!

But the setting was incredible. Amazon MGM Studios I loved the setting. Everything about the visuals translated the kind of harsh coldness of the story, in my opinion, and also Like I want them to decorate my home. That was an incredible set.

Hot Ones and Call Her Daddy are welcome in all my movies. Amazon MGM Studios/Hot Ones/First We Feast And my final Verity hot take is that every time I see Call Her Daddy and Hot Ones in a film, it makes me laugh. I love it. I think it's a hilarious wink to everything about living in 2026, and it doesn't bother me at all.

Let me know what you think about Verity after you see it and make sure you follow Brit + Co on Google for all of the analysis, ending explainers, and breakdowns you definitely don't want to miss.