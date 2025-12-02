'Verity' Set Leaks: Your First Look At Anne Hathaway & Dakota Johnson's "Dark & Twisted" Thriller

The only thing that was more exciting for me than finding out Blake Lively was leading It Ends With Us was learning Verity had cast Anne Hathaway in the leading role. This twisted tale about a struggling writer, secrets, and love is widely considered one of the wildest books in recent memory — and based on these first set leak from New York City, the Verity movie will be just as memorable.

What is Verity about?

What is Verity about? Amazon Verity follows Lowen (Dakota Johnson), who's hired by Jeremy (Josh Hartnett) to help finish his wife Verity's (Anne Hathaway) book. Director Michael Showalter recently teased working with Anne Hathaway, and what fans can expect from the new movie. "I loved working on that, and I'm excited for people to see Verity. It's not coming out for a little while, not until next fall, but it's a totally different kind of movie than Oh. What. Fun. or The Idea of You," he tells ScreenRant. "It's a thriller. It's scary and suspenseful. It's quite dark and twisted, but I'm very excited and proud of that movie."

Where can I watch Verity? John Nacion/Getty Images Verity is set to premiere in theaters on October 2, 2026. The movie was originally scheduled for May 2026, but don't worry, we'll have Reminders of Him to tide us over ;).

In addition to Josh Hartnett and Anne Hathaway, we'll see Dakota Johnson as Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who's over the moon when Jeremy offers her a job. All she has to do is complete Verity's unfinished manuscripts...but the secrets Lowen finds in the stories prove Verity's hiding a lot more than she's letting on. "[I] didn't know Dakota at all, but she's excellent in the role and a really nice person, and I feel like the whole thing came together magically — really good cast," Josh continues. The Verity cast includes: Dakota Johnson as Lowen Ashleigh, Anne Hathaway as Verity Crawford, Josh Hartnett as Jeremy Crawford, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Corey, Brady Wagner as Crew Crawford, Irina Dvorovenko, K. K. Moggie, and Michael Abbott Jr.

How spicy is Verity? Unsplash/Luisa Brimble Verity is a pretty spicy book, so you might want to check the movie's rating before letting any of your littles watch it.

The first 'Verity' leaks. Warner Bros. Pictures Josh Hartnett and Anne Hathaway are starring as Jeremy and Verity in the Verity movie, and they're absolutely radiant in the first leak from set, where they're literally running through the streets of New York City. They're dressed to the nines, with Verity in a red gown and heels, holding Jeremy's tuxedo jacket to her chest, while Jeremy's top shirt button — and his bowtie — are undone. It's wild, it's free, and honestly it feels kind of haunting to look at honestly because I know that this joy won't last forever. But for now? I simply can't stop looking at it — just like I couldn't stop watching the first leaks of Dakota Johnson's character! (Definite spoiler alert). Josh told Lauren Veneziani he "met Anne quite a few times over the years and always wanted to work with her, and she said she always wanted to work with me." "So when this came along and there was a chance we could do it together — and she was producing so she had the ultimate choice, along with [director] Michael Showalter — they decided to cast me," he continues. "It was just an awesome opportunity to work with her and Michael." And Josh Hartnett promises it will be a "way different" experience than what audiences might anticipate. "I don't think people know what to expect from it and I like that, because it's way different than the other Colleen Hoover books," he says. "It's sexy, it's mysterious and it's a little bit gothic and a little bit scary, and it's wild. And I think it's gonna be surprising for audiences."

