Your "Grounding" Weekly Tarot Reading Is In For April 14-21!

During this week's tarot reading, energy is swirling, calling us to be present and adaptable. Instead of rigid predictions, let's explore the current energetic landscape and how to best navigate it, aligning with the forces around us. Remember, free will is our powerful tool; these cards merely offer guidance on how to understand and optimize our energy in the here and now.

Interestingly, even as we discuss the limitations of fortune-telling and the focus on our own sphere of influence, life throws its curveballs — I literally experienced an earthquake in the middle of this reading. While sometimes shocking, external events can shift our capacity and require us to adjust our plans. This week's reading itself is a testament to that, a change of pace due to unforeseen circumstances. So while this isn't the full reading I typically offer (thanks to the rumbling Earth), let's see what guidance our weekly tarot reading offers for navigating this potentially unpredictable time.

Scroll to see your weekly tarot reading for April 14-21, 2025!

Frances Naudé King of Swords: Stepping into Your Authority The King of Swords embodies mastery, clear action, and the power of intellect guided by intuition. This card urges us to make conscious decisions, cutting through mental clutter and trusting our inner knowing. It's about taking charge of our destiny and not letting overthinking hinder our path towards joy. Right now, there's a strong call to step into your personal authority, especially when faced with choices or potential conflicts. This week, consider: Where are you being called to make a decisive choice?

Are you letting logic overshadow your intuition?

How can you step into your personal power with clarity and integrity?

Frances Naudé Nine of Cups: The Bloom of Joy The Nine of Cups is often referred to as the "wish card," representing heightened, often joyous emotions, contentment, and the fulfillment of desires. Paired with the King of Swords, it suggests that the decisive actions we take, guided by our intuition, can lead us towards greater happiness and satisfaction. This card encourages us to prioritize joy, especially in our relationships and work situations. Even amidst conflict, the ultimate goal should be connection and enjoyment. This week, consider: What truly brings you joy right now?

How can you consciously choose joy, even when facing challenges?

In conflicts, can you focus on a resolution that fosters connection and positive emotions?

Frances Naudé Eight of Wands: The Winds of Change The Eight of Wands brings a sense of rapid movement, quick communication, and potentially erratic energy. This card resonates with the earlier acknowledgment of unpredictable external events. It suggests that things may feel like they are changing quickly around us, requiring us to be adaptable and grounded. This energy can feel overwhelming if we don't have anchors in place. This week, consider: How can you practice grounding amidst potential chaos or rapid changes?

What are your "anchor points" in different areas of your life (work, relationships, personal well-being)?

What tools or practices (like deep breathing or connecting with spirit) can help you stay centered when things feel "wacky"?

Frances Naudé Finding Your Anchors in the Storm The overarching message this week is about proactive self-care and establishing stability in an ever-shifting world. Consider the key pillars of your life and identify your non-negotiables – those routines or connections that provide a sense of grounding. Whether it's a regular workout, a consistent connection with loved ones, or a dedicated mindfulness practice, these anchors will be crucial for navigating any feelings of being uprooted or overwhelmed. This week might bring news or events that feel unsettling. Therefore, it's vital to actively choose your energy, protect your peace, and remember the ultimate goal: to experience joy. The world will continue its unpredictable dance, but you have the power to choose your mindset and find your footing amidst it all. So, this week, be the King or Queen of your own Swords – make conscious choices, trust your gut, and actively cultivate the joy you deserve. Establish your anchors, practice grounding, and navigate the winds of change with awareness and intention. Watch your full weekly tarot reading for April 14-21, 2025 here!

Check back next week for your weekly tarot reading!

Looking for more tarot & astrology advice? Be sure to sign up for our newsletter!