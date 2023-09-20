Annie Aboulian

Annie Aboulian is a literature and mythology professor and a tarot writer. She teaches people how to read tarot for themselves as a way to connect with their intuition and live a more aligned, meaningful, and joy-filled life. You can find more of her musings on tarot and life as a recovering over-achiever on Instagram and her weekly Substack newsletter, Office Hours with The Tarot Professor. When she isn’t teaching or writing, Annie is exploring the used book stores of Los Angeles or watching Murder, She Wrote with her dog.