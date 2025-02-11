Ready to ditch the overwhelm and step into your power? This week's tarot reading is packed with good vibes, from tapping into your intuition to manifesting some serious abundance. Plus, we're talking self-worth, community connection, and remembering that you are the queen (or king!) of your own life. Let's dive into your weekly tarot reading and make some magic happen!

Frances Naudé Queen of Swords This week's reading emphasizes intuitive action and prioritizing what truly matters. The Queen of Swords encourages us to lead from an intuitive space, especially amidst a potentially busy week. It's about identifying "glass balls" (high-priority items) versus "plastic balls" (less urgent tasks) and acting accordingly. Don't get distracted by the busyness, but rather make aligned decisions based on your highest self. This is a time for action, but not forced action. Start moving forward, even if it's just one step.

Frances Naudé Four of Cups The Four of Cups advises us to expand our perspective. While focusing is important, we shouldn't get so hyper-focused that we miss other opportunities or solutions. If things aren't flowing, take a step back and consider if there's a different approach. Are you pushing for something ego-driven, or is it truly aligned with your desires? This week calls for revisiting those manifestation questions: What do you want your life to look like, and how do you want it to feel? Remember, you are the leader of your own life, and you don't need to explain your choices to anyone.

Frances Naudé Three of Pentacles The Three of Pentacles focuses on self-worth and community. It's a reminder that every role you play is valuable and important. Whether you're a parent, a worker, or anything in between, give yourself grace and appreciate your contributions. Avoid comparing yourself to others, as everyone's journey is unique. Also, nurture your connections with others this week. Reach out to friends, family, or your community for support and connection.

Frances Naudé Queen of Pentacles Finally, the Queen of Pentacles highlights abundance, particularly financial abundance. Believe that you are worthy of abundance, and practice mantras like "I am abundant" and "Abundance flows to me with effortless ease." If you've been having ideas, explore them further, as they may be the key to financial abundance. Ensure that your energy exchange matches your compensation. Be open to receiving abundance in all its forms, whether it's money, time, help, or energy. Where are you feeling lacking? Flip that on its head and focus on what you are ready to receive. This week is about believing in your ability to create and receive abundance. Finally, this week is a good time to soften where we can, leaning into nurturing ourselves and others, love, sensuality, joy, art and beauty.

