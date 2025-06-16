Your "Lucky" Weekly Tarot Reading For June 16-22 Is In!

Happy Monday, soul fam! This week's tarot reading offers a profound look into navigating life's challenges with grace and intention. We'll explore how to find balance amidst conflict, release what no longer serves us, and embrace the power of community. Get ready to dive into practical wisdom for a more peaceful and purposeful week ahead. Here's your weekly tarot reading for June 16!

Frances Naudé Nine of Cups: Following Your Joy and Trusting Your Gut The Nine of Cups, is all about emotions, joy, and trusting your intuition. If you're feeling stuck or paralyzed by external circumstances that are out of your control, this card encourages you to shift your focus inward. This is a perfect time to ask yourself: what brings me joy? What truly lights me up? By actively redirecting your energy towards these feelings, you create a powerful shift within yourself. The Nine of Cups also strongly emphasizes following your gut feelings. Have you had a hunch about something? A small intuitive hit that you might have dismissed? This card says to pay attention to those instincts. Whether it's a call to confirm an appointment or a deeper sense about a path you're considering, trust that inner voice over the external noise. This card is also deeply tied to vulnerability and clarifying your desires. Sometimes, we hold back from truly admitting what we want, or what we don't want, even to ourselves. Spirit is urging you to be honest and vulnerable with your feelings. If you've been trying to pursue something because you think you "should," but it doesn't feel aligned, acknowledge that. Clarifying your genuine desires—what you truly want or don't want—helps to remove energetic blocks and get things moving in your favor. When you are authentic with your feelings and trust your inner knowing over external pressures, you open yourself up to a beautiful, celebratory energy. Your Action Plan: Refocus on Joy: Intentionally direct your energy toward activities and feelings that light you up.

Frances Naudé The Tower: Building Smaller Towers and Managing Overwhelm Next, we have The Tower, a card that powerfully signifies overwhelm and sudden shifts. If you've been feeling so inundated that you barely know what to do with yourself, this card acknowledges that feeling. The guidance here is to build smaller towers – in other words, practice healthy compartmentalization. As humans, we weren't designed to process everything at once, yet our modern world often demands it. We want to be informed and unified, but the sheer volume of information can be paralyzing. The Tower invites you to find a balance. Cultivate a structure or system that allows you to be well-informed and active where you choose, without completely overwhelming your daily life. Consider practical strategies: limiting doom-scrolling, dedicating specific short periods to news consumption, or finding concrete ways to contribute to causes you care about that fit within your capacity. Remember, if you can't show up for yourself and your immediate circle (family, work, passions), you can't truly show up effectively anywhere else. Spirit understands the weight you're carrying and reminds you that you are not alone in feeling overwhelmed. Your goal this week is to define your personal capacity for engagement with the world while still preserving your energy for your daily life. Create a plan that empowers you to be a responsible human without feeling completely depleted. Your Action Plan: Compartmentalize: Break down overwhelming situations or information into smaller, manageable pieces.

Frances Naudé Three of Pentacles: The Power of Community and Recognizing Value Our final card for the week is the Three of Pentacles, a beautiful symbol of unity, teamwork, and recognizing the unique value of everyone, including yourself. This card is a strong call for community and connection. The Three of Pentacles encourages you to appreciate the contributions of everyone in your life, regardless of their role. Whether it's empowering children to help at home, collaborating with colleagues from different teams, or simply acknowledging the value in seemingly small contributions, this card highlights the power of collective effort. Crucially, this card also asks you to find value within yourself. Are you being overly critical or downplaying your own role? Identify your strengths through journaling or positive self-talk. The card's imagery of the sun, bees, and flowers reminds us that every element is essential in creating something sweet, like honey. What is your unique contribution to the "honey" in your life and in the world? Beyond recognition, the Three of Pentacles strongly emphasizes seeking community warmth. Where do you need more connection? Reach out to friends, join a group, or simply seek out places where you feel that collective energy. This week, actively make space for genuine connection with others. Overall, this card ties the reading together, emphasizing authenticity in our feelings, genuine connection, and mindful participation in life – both in grand gestures of purpose and in the simple joy of being together. Your Action Plan: Foster Collaboration: Actively seek opportunities to work and connect with others, valuing diverse contributions.

Frances Naudé Watch Your Full Weekly Tarot Reading For June 16-25 Here! This week's reading invites us to engage deeply with our emotional landscape, set healthy boundaries against overwhelm, and find strength and joy in connection. It's a journey of self-awareness and empowered participation in our lives and our communities. Thank you for being here, and I'm sending you so much love.

